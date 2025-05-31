President Bola Tinubu mourned the Kano State athletes who died in a fatal crash while returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun

He ordered improved safety measures and expressed commitment to preventing future tragedies in Nigeria’s transportation systems

Tinubu also directed immediate emergency response to devastating floods in Mokwa, Niger State, pledging federal support and humanitarian aid

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the tragic death of members of the Kano State contingent who were involved in a fatal road accident while returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Extending condolences on behalf of the federal government, Tinubu described the incident as a “devastating blow” to the country. He noted that the loss overshadowed what was meant to be a celebration of national unity and youthful excellence.

Tinubu Mourns Kano State Athletes Killed in Crash, Takes Action on Niger Flood. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

The president paid tribute to the victims, saying their commitment to their vocations and dreams reflected the enduring Nigerian spirit.

According to the presidency, the deceased athletes had participated in a festival that has consistently served as a breeding ground for talent and national pride.

Tinubu further stated that honouring their memory must include improving road safety to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Tinubu empathises with Niger flood victims

In addition to his remarks on the Kano accident, the president also responded to another unfolding crisis — the severe flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The flood has claimed lives and left several families homeless, prompting Tinubu to take swift action.

Reacting on Saturday night, Tinubu conveyed his condolences to affected families and the people of Niger State, expressing concern over the scale of devastation.

He ordered the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre and tasked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with spearheading relief efforts.

NEMA has since briefed the president on the extent of the disaster, and federal agencies have been deployed to support state authorities in the ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

Emergency relief materials and temporary shelters are reportedly en route to the affected communities, with security agencies also mobilised to assist in operations.

Tinubu assured residents of continued support from the federal government and pledged a coordinated response to aid recovery and restore dignity to those displaced.

He urged Nigerians to remain united in compassion and to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult period.

Tinubu orders emergency action as deadly floods hit Mokwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had responded swiftly to the devastating floods that struck Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, ordering the immediate deployment of federal emergency resources to support victims and assist the state government.

The flood, which has claimed lives and displaced numerous families, prompted urgent action from the presidency following reports detailing the scale of destruction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng