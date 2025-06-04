President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed his plan for affordable houses

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Atta, said 100 houses will be constructed in each of the 774 local government areas

According to the minister, the provision of affordable houses is under the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda across the country

Kano state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced plan to construct 100 houses in each of the 774 local government areas of the country.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Atta, said a total of 77,400 houses would be constructed across the country under the new initiative.

The initiative to build affordable houses is under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Agenda across the country. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atta said Kano state would get 4,400 houses as a result of its 44 local government areas.

The minister made this known when the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, received the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) supporters, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Punch, the minister stated this on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Kano state.

“This is a very nice program, where the President is going to build 100 houses in each of the local governments of the Great Nation. That is 77,400 houses.

“So if you multiply 100 by 44 local governments, we are going to get 4,400 houses. This is greater than any of our states.”

The minister urged the people of Kano State to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in its continued efforts to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

He said such efforts included the provision of affordable houses under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Agenda across the country.

Tinubu issues directive on Emefiele’s 753 duplexes

Recall that President Tinubu directed that the forfeited 753-unit housing estate reportedly owned by former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele should be completed.

The president also directed that the property located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should be made available to Nigerians interested in buying in a transparent manner.

Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, disclosed the president's directive after the EFCC officially handed over the facility to his ministry.

Nigerians react as FG takes over Emefiele’s 753 duplexes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officially handed over a 753-unit housing complex formerly owned by Emefiele to Nigeria’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The ministry praised the EFCC’s efforts in asset recovery and pledged to put the properties to productive use for Nigerians.

Public reactions reflect scepticism about proper management, with calls for transparency and ensuring the homes benefit the needy rather than politicians.

