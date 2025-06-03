Pastor David Ibiyeomie warned bloggers against spreading falsehoods or distorting his sermons, threatening arrest for those who publish negative content about him and his ministry

Online activist Verydarkman challenged Ibiyeomie’s threats, accusing him of misusing police power to suppress freedom of speech and daring him to arrest anyone for speaking online

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum defended Ibiyeomie, condemned misleading bloggers, and called on the government to regulate online content to protect religious institutions from misinformation

Videos recently circulated online showing Pastor David Ibiyeomie, spiritual head of Salvation Ministries International, issuing a stern warning to bloggers and online critics.

He cautioned them against publishing negative content about him and his ministry, threatening arrest for those who spread falsehoods or distort his sermons.

Online activist challenges Ibiyeomie’s threat

In response, Nigerian online activist Marins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, confronted Pastor Ibiyeomie via social media.

In a fiery video, he criticised the preacher for boasting about his intent to detain bloggers and accused him of trying to misuse police power to suppress freedom of speech.

Verydarkman dared Ibiyeomie to arrest anyone simply for speaking about him online, condemning the move as an abuse of influence.

Christian youths defend Ibiyeomie, condemn bloggers’ practices

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF), in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 3, signed by its convener James Paul Adama, backed Pastor Ibiyeomie’s warning.

The forum condemned bloggers and content creators for “twisting” sermons to create misleading online narratives and chase clout.

“Our attention has been drawn to the persistent twisting of Pastor Ibiyeomie’s sermons to fit misleading online narratives.

“Let it be known that these slanderous attacks are rooted in falsehood. Our Christian leaders are men and women of integrity who have dedicated their lives to serving God and humanity," the statement read.

Forum calls for regulation and unity against misinformation

The forum described such manipulation of sermons as a dangerous trend driven by greed and the monetisation of misinformation.

It called on the Federal Government to urgently regulate the digital space to curb these unscrupulous practices.

“These bloggers and so-called influencers have turned the sacred into spectacle. Their shameless tactics not only misrepresent the truth but sow seeds of division within the body of Christ,” Adama stated.

He urged the public to be discerning of online content and avoid platforms profiting from defamation and falsehood, while calling on faith-based communities and civil society to unite in protecting spiritual institutions from unwarranted attacks.

