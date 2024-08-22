Verydarkman brought to the attention of the public a video of one of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin's friends and colleagues

The unidentified cleric weighed in on the fight between the internet sensation and the general overseer

The preacher claimed that he has powers to deal with VDM; reacting to the footage, the TikToker challenged him with an ultimatum

The battle between Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), appears to not be ending soon.

The internet sensation and the cleric have been engaged in a series of online exchanges after the former criticized the latter's newly established Marcel Water project, aka Pool of Bethsaida.

Verydarkman drags Prophet Jeremiah’s ‘powerful’ colleague Credit: @verydarkblackman, @prophetfufeyin

Source: Twitter

In a recent development, Verydarkman shared a video featuring one of Prophet Jeremiah's friends and associates issuing a threat against him.

The unidentified cleric accused the TikToker of mocking the body of Christ by speaking out against Jeremiah Omoto's healing project.

The cloud, earth, and wind

The cleric went on to threaten the activist, noting that he would prove his powers. According to him, "the cloud, earth, wind and breath" will chase the young model.

Reacting to the video, Verydarkman alleged that he could sense a dark aura around Jeremiah Omoto's ally.

VDM slammed the preacher and gave him three days to prove the powers he claimed to have.

He, however, shared his itching desire to meet the cleric in a physical altercation to see if the powers he bragged about would save him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian social media activist reacted to reports that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Warri, Delta State, had forgiven him.

A screenshot went viral recently declaring that the clergyman has withdrawn the 1 billion naira filed against VDM.

The activist shared a video of himself crying and revealed his next line of action if the general overseer truly forgave him.

Prophet Jeremiah unveils spiritual shirts, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Jeremiah unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

The cleric spoke about his spiritual items in a viral video.

“The t-shirt I’m referring to—now listen carefully—is something I want you to understand. That’s why the Bible mentions Zechariah 3," he said.

Source: Legit.ng