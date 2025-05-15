The National Youth Service Corps has officially announced the commencement date for the 2025 Batch A Stream II Orientation Course, set to begin on 11th June 2025

The scheme issued a statement urging prospective corps members, parents, and stakeholders to monitor its official social media handles for updates

Meanwhile, corps members of the 2025 Batch A Stream I successfully concluded their three-week orientation exercise on 13th May 2025

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has announced that the 2025 Batch A Stream II Orientation Course will commence on Wednesday, 11th June 2025.

The scheme made this announcement in a statement signed by its Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on 15th May 2025, PUNCH confirmed.

NYSC Announces Actual Date of Next Orientation for New Corp Members.

NYSC announcement on batch A stream II orientation

The statement urged prospective corps members, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to stay updated by following NYSC’s official social media handles.

Meanwhile, corps members mobilised for the 2025 Batch A Stream I Orientation Course successfully completed their mandatory three-week exercise on 13th May 2025, as reported by The PUNCH.

NYSC urges stakeholders to monitor updates

In its official statement, NYSC encouraged all relevant stakeholders to routinely check its social media platforms for updates regarding the upcoming orientation programme.

The announcement emphasised the importance of staying informed about crucial details related to the mobilisation process.

As preparations continue, prospective corps members are advised to follow NYSC’s official communication channels for further announcements.

NYSC Announces Actual Date of Next Orientation for New Corp Members.

About NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a program established by the Nigerian government in 1973 to promote national unity and foster youth development.

It mandates Nigerian graduates under 30 to undergo a one-year service, which includes an orientation course, primary assignment, and community development service.

Participants, known as corps members, are deployed across the country to work in various sectors, including education, health, and public service.

The scheme aims to enhance cultural integration, skill acquisition, and national service among young Nigerians. Over the years, NYSC has played a significant role in nation-building and bridging regional divides.

Impact in society

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is believed to have played a crucial role in shaping Nigerian society by promoting national unity, fostering cultural exchange, and reducing ethnic divisions through the deployment of graduates to different states while also enhancing their professional and entrepreneurial skills, making them more employable and self-reliant in the labor market.

Additionally, the program contributes to community development by engaging corps members in projects such as building schools, organizing health campaigns, and supporting education, thereby improving the standard of living in local communities.

Tinubu's govt begins overhaul of NYSC scheme

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has set up a committee to overhaul the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The committee is to carry out major changes and make NYSC stronger, and more useful to national growth. As reported by The Punch, this is a result of the rising concerns about the safety of corps members, poor facilities, and the relevance of the NYYSC in today’s social and economic realities.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the committee will also work on how to make the scheme better suited to the needs of Nigerian youths.

