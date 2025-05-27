A female NYSC member used her N77,000 allowance to start a garri business, where she sold in small packs

She bought bulk garri and repackaged it into smaller ziplock packs with labels, seeking customer support

Many reacted as she said that she was approaching the end of her NYSC service, while some hailed her packaging style

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member shared how she used her N77,000 allowance to start a business.

The lady bought garri and repackaged it in smaller quantities to resell to customers.

In a video by @lanlly08 on TikTok, the lady showed the quantity of gari she bought and proceeded to repackage it in smaller packs.

After repackaging the garri, the lady added labels to the ziplock packs she used in packaging the garri.

According to her, she would be rounding off her NYSC soon, and that was why she decided to start the business.

She said:

“POV: I just have 1 month left to finish my NYSC, so I decided to use my 77k to start garri business. Please patronise me. Way maker pls make a way for me in the dis business. patronize me plsssss.”

Reactions as corps member starts garri business

@Cesca Aesthetics said:

"Na better business you start like that. Very soon u go dey go oja oko to buy in bags."

@dinmacee_ said:

"See how them dy package garri, for this life every business requires good packaging....massive sales dear."

@Oluwabusolarmi said:

"Can u please teach me how to get those packaging nylon and where u get d garri please?"

@native_girl042 said:

"Plz I need some garri cux i Will soon travel. I'm in Ogun state now."

@LAGOS HUSTLER said:

"People will hear about your business sis. God will uplift you ijn, nations will order for this garri, you start small, soon will be delivering all over the world."

@auraimportgoddess said:

"Wow, God bless you and make this business grow I think it’s a joke at first. God bless you."

@Funso Bolarinwa said:

"God, Nigeria Government can plan better future for it's citiz after spending millions to go to school, now part of service allawi start entrepreneur to make a living. God bless your hustle my sister."

@Empressjummia said:

"My bussines it’s not easy form the beginning but God will come true inshalla."

Corps member gives entire allowance to parents

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months.

A video which captured the money he gave his parents the money in cash has gone viral on social media.

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

