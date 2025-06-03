Thousands of people are betting real money on whether Jesus Christ will return to Earth before the end of 2025, with over $513,000 wagered on the outcome

Despite overwhelming skepticism, a small group of bettors are investing in the possibility that the second coming could happen within the year

Some are driven by prophecy, while others see a financial opportunity in the liquidity of the cryptocurrency betting market

Thousands of people have placed real money bets on the belief that Jesus Christ will return to Earth before the end of 2025.

Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based betting platform, has emerged as an unexpected player in speculation surrounding the second coming of Christ, according to Polymarket.

Thousands Place Bets on Jesus Return to Earth Before the End of 2025, Actual Amount Released. Photo credit: Ellyse Johnson/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

According to Christian and Islamic teachings, Jesus will return to Earth, marking a pivotal moment in religious eschatology.

While previous predictions have been made throughout history, this latest wager has drawn significant financial interest.

Over half a million dollars bet on Jesus' return in 2025

At the time of writing, over $513,000 has been placed on Polymarket regarding Jesus’ return in 2025.

Despite this large sum, the vast majority of bettors have backed the ‘no’ outcome, with only around 3% placing money on the possibility of the second coming occurring within the year.

A ‘YES’ share on Polymarket currently costs just $0.03, while ‘NO’ shares stand at $0.97. If Jesus returns in 2025, YES shares would increase in value to $1 each, while NO shares would become worthless. Conversely, if the second coming does not occur, NO shares will hold full value while YES shares will be worth nothing.

Millennial day theory behind the betting trend

Some believers in this bet are referencing the Millennial Day Theory, which suggests that Jesus' second coming will occur 6,000 years after humanity’s creation, ushering in a millennium of peace.

According to this interpretation, each millennium corresponds to a symbolic ‘day,’ meaning Earth is currently within the ‘Friday’ period, leading up to the prophesied ‘Saturday’ of peace.

However, scientific research contradicts this timeline, with evidence suggesting that Homo sapiens have existed for approximately 300,000 years. Despite this, the allure of prophecy continues to draw speculative interest.

Financial strategy behind Polymarket’s Jesus bets

Eric Neyman, who runs the Unexpected Values blog, has examined the motivations behind betting on Jesus’ return. He suggests that YES bettors may not genuinely believe the second coming will occur but rather anticipate that NO investors will sell their shares at a loss to free up funds for other, more lucrative bets.

This strategy ties into the Time Value of Money hypothesis, which argues that money today holds more value than money tomorrow, as it can be reinvested.

Traders speculating on Polymarket may believe liquidity constraints will prompt NO bettors to sell at higher-than-expected prices, offering YES bettors an opportunity for increased returns.

Will Jesus Christ return in 2025?

Despite centuries of predictions and prophecies, Jesus has not yet made his long-awaited return within the first five months of the year.

The Bible states that ‘no one knows the day or the hour’ of the second coming, making it uncertain whether betting on such an event aligns with religious beliefs.

For those who have placed their wagers, the truth will be revealed by the year’s end—leading either to a substantial payday or financia

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng