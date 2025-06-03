Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has explained the reason for the partial disruption of water supply in the nation's capital

Wike said the ongoing major rehabilitation of two treatment plants is responsible for the partial disruption of water supply

He assured that the two plants undergoing rehabilitation would be temporarily powered to supply water to residents during Sallah celebrations

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the ongoing major rehabilitation of two treatment plants is the reason for the partial disruption of water supply in Abuja city and some satellite towns.

Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, explained that the treatment plants were among the four facilities responsible for the production and supply of water to FCT residents.

As reported by The Nation, Olayinka, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The minister, however, said that the two plants undergoing rehabilitation would be temporarily powered to supply water to residents during Sallah celebrations.

Wike disclosed that water supply from the two functioning treatment plants would be rationed for a period of two weeks.

“What is being experienced is a partial and not a total shutdown of the entire water supply to the residents of FCT, as two of the water treatment plants are still in operation.

“SCC Nigeria Ltd. is, however, working 24/7 to ensure that the rehabilitation is concluded before the scheduled time.

“Residents are, therefore, urged to store enough water to cater for their needs during this period, as supply will be rationed.’’

He assured FCT residents that the rehabilitation, when completed, would improve the water supply in the FCT.

Wike said that the Water Board had made a rationing timetable by alternating between lines 1 and 2 of the distribution network.

He explained that this would minimise the adverse effects of inadequate water supply to FCT residents.

“The FCT Water Board operates four water treatment plants of 30,000m3/hour, which are divided into Phases 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Wike further stated that:

“The rehabilitation works have reached an advanced stage on Phases 1 and 2 where the electro-mechanical equipment, which is the prime mover of the treatment plants, are to be replaced and reinstalled.

“This warranted a total shutdown of the two plants, which are interconnected.

“However, phases 3 and 4 water treatment plants are operational but won’t sustain, meet or cater for the demands of the populace.”

