Kwara government has dragged ex-lawmaker and APC chieftain Hon. Mashood Mustapha and his brother, Bolakale, to court

This development follows the controversial demolition of Mustapha’s shopping complex, which he believes was politically motivated

Mustapha had earlier accused the state government of awarding the hotel contract at an inflated cost, ignoring his N3 billion proposal

The Kwara State Government has dragged a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former member of the House of Representatives (APC), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, and his brother, Bolakale Mustapha, before the High Court sitting in Ilorin over allegations of disturbing public peace.

A charge sheet filed by the Office of the Attorney General of Kwara State, obtained by Legit.ng, revealed that the duo was accused of conspiracy, publishing inciting videos, and making false declarations.

APC chieftain accused of disturbing public peace

According to the charge sheet, the government alleged:

“That you Bolakale Mustapha and Moshood Mustapha sometime in October, 2024 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to commit an illegal act, to wit; you conspired to release, upload and publish videos which is likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb the public peace and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code, CAP, P4, Laws of Kwara State.”

In another count, it added:

“That you Bolakale Mustapha and Moshood Mustapha sometimes in October, 2024 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an illegal act, to wit; you released, uploaded and published videos which is likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb the public peace and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 114 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State.”

The third count singled out Bolakale for making a false claim involving his brother. It reads:

“That you Balakale Mustapha on or about 29th October, 2024 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an illegal act, to wit you made false declaration that one Moshood Mustapha filed an action against the Governor of Kwara State in Suit No. KWS/59/2024 which is pending before the Kwara State High Court which you knew or ought to have known to be false and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 158 of the Penal Code, CAP, P4, Laws of Kwara State.”

Genesis: Demolition of shopping complex

Legit.ng learned that this legal battle is coming a few months after the Kwara State Government demolished a shopping complex owned by Hon. Mashood Mustapha in Ilorin.

The complex, known as Crystal Place, was located along Zulu Gambari Road in GRA, Ilorin, before it was demolished in October 2024.

It was gathered that the Shop owners were reportedly given a three-hour ultimatum to vacate the property before bulldozers moved in around 8:45 pm to begin demolition.

According to a statement from the Kwara State Geographic Information Service, the building was found to have violated a land use approval issued in 2013.

The statement said the structure obstructed urban planning efforts, road expansion, and environmental protection, which are part of the government’s urban renewal programme.

Issues before demolition

Sources close to Mashood Mustapha told Legit.ng that the primary reason for the demolition of the former federal lawmaker’s complex last October was his open criticism of the ongoing Kwara Hotel project by the state government.

This position could be traced to the earlier open letter addressed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq where Hon. Mashood Mustapha foresaw that the governor would demolish his properties because of their fallout on the Kwara Hotel remodelling project.

Hon. Mashood, in the letter, explained that his company, Crystal Group, had previously secured approval to handle the Kwara Hotel concession for N3 billion, but the state government opted to award the contract to another company for N17.8 billion.

“You chaired the state Exco to approve the Award. We requested for a legislative concurrence which you obliged, and the Kwara State House of Assembly gave their legislative approval,” he wrote.

“Between you, me and Almighty Allah, I told you that the figure is completely outrageous and that the N3 billion my company proposed and subsequently got approval for could do the job... What offence have I committed by telling you the truth?”

Mustapha also said he had refused to accept an unpriced bill sent to him after the new plan emerged.

“I rejected taking the unpriced bill you sent to me because I already have an approval. You felt challenged by my refusal and you went ahead to award the contract at a staggering sum of N17.8 billion.”

