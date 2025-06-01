Canada Embassy in Nigeria Releases List of Public Holidays in 2025

Nigeria’s official public holiday calendar for 2025 was unveiled by the Canada Embassy, marking key national, cultural, and religious observances throughout the year

The Canada Embassy released the official list of Nigeria’s public holidays for 2025. These dates were essential for citizens and businesses alike, marking important cultural, religious, and national observances.

New Year’s Day – 1st January 2025

The year kicked off with New Year’s Day, a global celebration marked with fireworks, festivities, and resolutions for the year ahead.

Good Friday and Easter Holidays – 18th–21st April 2025

Christians observed Good Friday on 18th April, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This was followed by Easter Sunday on 20th April, a joyous occasion celebrating the resurrection, and Easter Monday on 21st April, which provided a national holiday for post-celebration relaxation.

Eid el-Fitr – 31st March and 1st April 2025

Muslims across Nigeria celebrated Eid el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

The festivities took place on 31st March, with an official public holiday on 1st April to allow for nationwide celebrations.

Workers’ Day – 1st May 2025

Workers across Nigeria commemorated Workers’ Day on 1st May, a day dedicated to recognising labour rights, advocating for better working conditions, and celebrating the contributions of employees across industries.

Democracy Day – 12th June 2025

Democracy Day, celebrated on 12th June, honoured Nigeria’s transition to democratic governance, reflecting on milestones in the nation's democratic journey.

Eid el-Kabir – 9th–10th June 2025

Muslims observed Eid el-Kabir on 9th June, a festival marked by prayers, feasting, and acts of charity.

10th June was designated as a public holiday, ensuring citizens had ample time to partake in traditional festivities.

Id el-Maulud – 5th September 2025

Id el-Maulud, celebrated on 5th September, honoured the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. Nigerians took part in prayers, religious teachings, and charitable activities.

Independence Anniversary – 1st October 2025

Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, observed on 1st October, was a significant national event. The day was marked with parades, speeches, and patriotic celebrations across the country.

Christmas and Boxing Day – 25th–26th December 2025

Christmas festivities began on 25th December, bringing families together in celebration. Boxing Day, observed on 26th December, was a day for gift-giving and relaxation.

New Year’s Eve – 31st December 2025

Rounding off the year, New Year’s Eve on 31st December was a time for reflection and preparation for the year ahead, culminating in midnight celebrations.

These holidays played a vital role in shaping Nigeria’s cultural and religious calendar for 2025, ensuring citizens had well-deserved breaks to celebrate, reflect, and rejuvenate.

