Bauchi - The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi state have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) and the appointment of former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, as chairman of its board.

The NCGC, a newly created federal agency, is expected to broaden access to credit for a wider segment of Nigerians, particularly middle-class workers and small business owners. The APC stakeholders described Dogara’s appointment as a strategic move, aligning with President Tinubu’s economic agenda to enhance financial inclusion and support entrepreneurship.

President Bola Tinubu receives praise for economic reforms, including the creation of NCGC. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

Dogara's appointment endorsed by APC stakeholders

In a statement signed by Rabiu Garba on behalf of 27 APC stakeholders in the constituency, the group welcomed Dogara’s appointment, describing it as “timely, well-deserved, and meritorious.”

The statement read in part:

"The appointment of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara affirms our testimony that he has remained steadfast with his party, stakeholders, and constituents, and he continues to contribute meaningfully to the Progressive Agenda."

Dogara's track record in legislative reforms

The party leaders highlighted Dogara’s tenure as Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives, during which over 300 bills and 1,000 resolutions were passed. They cited landmark achievements including the establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill.

The APC members expressed confidence in Dogara’s ability to steer the NCGC towards success, citing his experience, integrity, and legislative acumen.

“We believe his leadership will significantly contribute to the success of the NCGC in improving access to credit for SMEs and promoting inclusive economic growth,” the statement added.

The group concluded by reaffirming their support for President Tinubu’s administration, praising its focus on competent and inclusive governance across economic sectors.

APC stakeholders in Bauchi express confidence in Dogara’s leadership and track record Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

Tinubu approves another appointment

In another related development, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Yazeed Shehu DanFulani as the managing director (MD)/chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

NAIC is a wholly-owned federal government of Nigeria insurance company that specialises in providing insurance coverage for agricultural risks to Nigerian farmers. NAIC offers a range of insurance products, including crop insurance, livestock insurance, and general insurance for agricultural assets.

The organisation also provides subsidised premiums for selected crops and livestock policies, aiming to promote increased agricultural production and reduce reliance on ad hoc government assistance during agricultural disasters.

