President Bola Tinubu's has recently been told to repay an alleged ₦45 billion debt the federal government was owing the late democratic hero, MKO Abiola, to his family

Recall that Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa, recently made the call at the launching of his autobiography in Abuja

However, Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, maintained that such would be an addition to Abiola's legacy is the money is paid

The recent call on President Bola Tinubu to repay MKO Abiola's debt has been described as a two-edged sword by a political analyst, Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, who said it was both a moral and a political flashpoint, while warning against any illegal move.

Victor, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, maintained that if the claim is investigated that the late democratic hero's family are compensated, it would be an honour to Abiola's legacy and demonstrate the willingness of President Bola Tinubu's government to uphold justice.

Sule Lamido, the former Jigawa governor, recently called on President Tinubu to address the longstanding ₦45 billion debt owed to the late Chief MKO Abiola by the Nigerian government. Lamido made this appeal during the public presentation of his autobiography, “Being True To Myself”, held in Abuja on May 12.

Importance of settling MKO Abiola's debt

During his vote of thanks, Lamido emphasised the need to resolve the financial obligations to Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He highlighted the injustice Abiola suffered, stating, “Abiola is doubly punished. One, he was not given the presidency, and two, he is owed.”

He further urged President Tinubu to bring closure to the June 12 chapter, citing former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida’s assertion that Abiola won the election.

Lamido appealed to the Minister of Information, who represented the President at the event, to convey his message, stating, “Please tell him to pay Abiola’s family the ₦45 billion. When this money is paid, the chapter of June 12 will be closed.”

Analyst reacts to Lamido's call on Tinubu

Reacting to the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Victor maintained that the call was a welcome one. He urged that legality must be adhered to in such a process and that it must be devoid of any political sentiment.

His statement reads:

"Former Governor Sule Lamido’s call for President Tinubu to settle the alleged N45 billion owed to the late Chief MKO Abiola is a moral and political flashpoint. If the claim is verified, addressing it would not only honour Abiola’s legacy but also demonstrate a government willing to uphold justice. However, any resolution must follow due legal and financial procedures, not political sentiment."

