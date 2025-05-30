The Centre for Economic Justice and Social Equity (CEJSE) has accused Nigeria’s Finance Ministry and Accountant-General of stalling verified contractor payments

The group warned that delayed payments are crippling businesses, increasing job losses, and eroding trust in public-private partnerships

CEJSE demands immediate disbursement, a public audit, and structural reforms, threatening legal action if government inaction continues

A civic watchdog has taken aim at top government officials, blaming them for what it describes as a cascading economic crisis triggered by the prolonged non-payment of contractors who have completed verified public projects.

The Centre for Economic Justice and Social Equity (CEJSE) issued a strong-worded statement on Tuesday, accusing both the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation of administrative failure and economic sabotage.

Group speaks out after years of unpaid debt

Speaking through its president, Dr. Ibrahim Okehi Omeiza, the organisation expressed concern that despite completing their contractual obligations, several government contractors remain unpaid—some for over a year—despite project approvals and confirmed budget allocations.

Dr. Omeiza likened the persistent delays to a “silent but deadly virus,” warning that the knock-on effects are rippling through the economy, crippling small businesses, causing mass layoffs, and breaking down local economic systems.

“Contractors are the lifeblood of national development. They are builders, service providers, and employers. When they are owed for months and sometimes years, it leads to layoffs, defaults on loans, and a breakdown of local economies that depend on them,” he said.

CEJSE revealed that many affected contractors had taken out loans at steep interest rates from local financial institutions to execute government contracts, only to face a brick wall at the payment stage.

Legal action threatened should ministry fails to comply

According to the group, some contractors have waited as long as 18 months without receiving any compensation, despite multiple follow-ups and documented approvals.

“It is unconscionable that after fulfilling their end of a legally binding agreement, contractors are made to go from one ministry to another like beggars,” Dr. Omeiza added.

The group described the situation as both a fiscal and moral failure, calling on the Finance Minister and Accountant-General to offer a transparent account of why payments have stalled.

It warned that continued silence and inaction could jeopardize public-private partnerships and scare off potential investors.

“No local or international partner will want to work in a climate where payment is uncertain, where the rules change mid-game, and where due process is sacrificed at the altar of politics or personal interest,” the statement said.

CEJSE has now demanded the immediate release of all outstanding payments, a full audit into the delays, and structural reform to streamline contractor disbursements

The group also warned of potential legal actions should the government fail to act.

