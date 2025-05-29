The Anambra State Police Command has reacted to the May 30 sit-at-home declaration in the southeast

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared the sit-at-home to honour the fallen heroes who died during the Civil War of 1967 to 1970

The state Police public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that security personnel have been deployed to intensify security patrol across strategic junctions

Awka, Anambra state - Police operatives have been deployed to intensify security patrol around critical national assets and strategic locations across Anambra state ahead of the May 30 sit-at-home declaration.

The security personnel are to combat any threats to peace and security in the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had declared May 30 sit-at-home across the South-East to honour fallen heroes who died during the Civil War of 1967 to 1970.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said joint security forces comprising the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps are complimenting the security deployment.

Ikega added that other security agencies as well as the Army and Navy are part of the deployment.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a press statement released on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

“Following the outcome of a closed-door meeting of the Anambra Security Service Commanders ahead of an illegal sit-at-home on May 30, 2025, by some criminal elements, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has noted the increased motivation of the Police and other security agencies stemming from the cooperation and support received from Ndi Anambra in joining voices to condemn any act that threatens our National peace.”

The Police spokesperson added:

“Given the above, the Police-led Joint Security Force comprising the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, other security agencies as well as the Army and Navy complimenting the security deployment, has intensified patrols and taken over the strategic junctions in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, Ihiala, Oraifite and many other parts of the State."

Sit-at-home order: Anambra WAEC candidates disguise

Recall that some secondary students who sat for the 2024 May/June WASSCE disguised themselves to beat the IPOB members enforcing the sit-at-home order in Anambra state.

The WAEC students disguised as water fetchers carrying jerrycans and buckets on their heads to get to their various schools,

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had declared a sit-at-home order on Thursday, May 30, the day the students were meant to sit for mathematics subjects 1&2.

WAEC: Abia govt speaks on handling sit-at-home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state government reacted to the declared sit-at-home order commemorating the Biafra Heroes Day.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti said the state government is engaging with the organisers.

Ferdinand Ekeoma said the government wants to ensure that students sitting for the 2024 WAEC are not affected by the sit-at-home order.

