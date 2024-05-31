Some secondary students sitting for the ongoing May/June WASSCE disguised themselves to beat the IPOB members enforcing the sit-at-home order in Anambra state

The WAEC students disguised as water fetchers carrying jerrycans and buckets on their heads to get to their various schools

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had declared a sit-at-home order on Thursday, May 30, the day the students were meant to sit for mathematics subjects 1&2

Awka, Anambra state - Some students writing the ongoing 2024 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in Awka and its environs in Anambra state disguised to beat the sit-at-home enforcer to write mathematics subjects 1&2 on Thursday, May 30.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had declared a sit-at-home order in commemoration of the Biafra Day.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, some WAEC candidates disguised as water fetchers to beat IPOB’s sit-at-home order

Igwebuike Grammar School Awka and St John’s School, Amemyi Awka, disguised themselves and wore plain clothes to enter their schools for the examination as early as 7.45 am.

Some of the students carried empty gallons and others buckets on their heads pretending to be going to fetch water. They later entered their schools where they changed into their school uniform for the WAEC exam.

A gateman at Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka who pleaded anonymity said

“They are afraid, some of them are coming from far places and that is why you see them wearing mufti so when they come inside the school, they’ll change into the school uniform.”

“Some of these girls you see carrying buckets on their heads are all candidates sitting for the exams. The buckets on their heads contain their school uniform, when they get to their school they will change into their uniforms. They did this to disguise because of fear.”

