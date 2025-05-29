FCT Minister Nyesom Wike urged PDP candidate Asuerime Ighodalo to accept the appellate court’s ruling affirming Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election victory

Wike called on Ighodalo to “accept the judgment and allow the sleeping dogs lie” for the collective interest of Edo state

Wike praised Okpebholo’s leadership, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver good governance and positively impact Edo’s development

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike urged PDP candidate Asuerime Ighodalo to accept the appellate court’s ruling affirming Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election victory.

Wike called on Ighodalo to “accept the judgment and allow the sleeping dogs lie” for the collective interest of Edo state.

Nyesom Wike issued a major message to Asuerime Ighodalo as the appellate court confirmed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election win in Edo state. Photo credit: @GovWike/@m_akpakomiza/@Aighodalo

Source: Twitter

Wike praised Okpebholo’s leadership, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver good governance and positively impact Edo’s development

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Asuerime Ighodalo to accept the appellate court’s judgment affirming Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory in Edo state’s September 21, 2024 election.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike emphasised that in the collective interest of Edo state, Ighodalo should “accept the judgment and allow the sleeping dogs lie.”

Wike hails Okpebholo’s leadership and court affirmation

After the appellate court upheld Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory in Edo, Nyesom Wike sent a significant message to Asuerime Ighodalo. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

In the statement released on Wednesday, Wike congratulated Governor Okpebholo on the court’s affirmation of his mandate, urging him to remain focused on delivering good governance and democratic dividends to Edo residents, Punch reported.

“I have watched him since he assumed office and can say that he has been doing well for Edo state and its people.

“The Appeal Court’s decision further confirms the mandate freely and genuinely given to Okpebholo by the people of Edo state," Wike said.

Wike expressed confidence that Okpebholo’s administration would continue to positively impact the state’s development, Vanguard reported.

“I believe in him and am confident his government will have a sustainable impact on Edo State,” he concluded.

Tinubu stops Wike from sealing PDP secretariat

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu intervened for the Peoples Democratic Party and other facilities whose lands were revoked by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over their failure to pay ground rent for the past 25 years.

While the president stopped the revocation of their property, the defaulters were then given a period of 14 days to clear their debt with the FCTA or risk losing their properties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng