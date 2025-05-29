On Wednesday, classrooms collapsed during the SSCE at Government Secondary School, Namne, Taraba, trapping students and invigilators due to heavy rainfall and windstorm

Injured students, teachers, and corps members were taken to a local healthcare centre for treatment, while the storm also caused significant damage to homes in the area

The heavy rain caused delays in nearby Jalingo, with students unable to leave exam halls until after 1 a.m., raising concerns about building safety and storm preparedness

On Wednesday, a terrifying incident unfolded at Government Secondary School, Namne, in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, when classrooms collapsed during the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), trapping many students and invigilators inside.

The collapse occurred during a heavy rainfall accompanied by a windstorm.

Panic as Classrooms Collapse During Exam, Many Students Trapped in Taraba

Source: Original

Students and invigilators trapped for hours

According to local resident Alhaji DanAzumi Lauris, the collapse happened at about 6 p.m. and affected the second set of students sitting their exams, as the first set had already completed theirs and left the premises.

"It was a harrowing experience for both students and teachers who were inside when the classrooms gave way," Lauris said.

Emergency responders and local residents worked quickly to rescue those trapped in the debris.

Injured students and staff receive treatment

In the aftermath of the collapse, injured students, teachers, and corps members were taken to the nearby Primary Healthcare Centre for treatment.

Many of the victims sustained minor injuries, but the situation remains critical as authorities continue to assess the damage.

Lauris added that the storm had also caused destruction in the surrounding community, with several homes damaged by the windstorm.

Disruption continues in Jalingo as rain forces delayed departures

The heavy rainfall also caused disruptions in nearby Jalingo, where many students were unable to leave the examination halls until after 1 a.m. due to the ongoing rain.

The extended delay was caused by the storm’s persistence, which lasted for hours and kept students from returning home until the weather cleared.

The storm’s impact on the school and the surrounding area has raised serious concerns about the safety of buildings and the vulnerability of students during examinations.

Local authorities are investigating the collapse and considering measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that tragedy struck in New Anglican Road in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state after a man killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu.

The suspect, identified as Ogbonna, killed his former girlfriend at his residence when she visited to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony. Eyewitnesses narrated how the visit turned into a tragic incident, leading to the death of Chisom, who was preparing for her wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng