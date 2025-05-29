Nigeria has long been a melting pot of global influence, hosting individuals who later shaped the political landscapes of their nations

Nigeria has played host to several world leaders before their rise to political prominence.

Some lived and worked in the country, leaving behind stories of their time in West Africa.

Full List of World Leaders Who Lived and Worked in Nigeria Before Leading Their Countries

Here’s a list of international figures who had a Nigerian connection before ascending to power.

Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic years in Lagos

Before becoming President of France, Emmanuel Macron spent several years in Lagos as a diplomat with the French Embassy.

He was known for his fondness for Fela’s Shrine, a legendary venue celebrating Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. No Nigerian leader had visited Fela’s Republic officially until Macron brought Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the iconic location.

John Major’s banking career in Jos

Long before serving as British Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, John Major worked as a banker in Jos, Nigeria, during the late 1960s.

His tenure at Standard Chartered Bank was cut short by an automobile accident around the time of the Nigerian Civil War in 1967.

Nelson Mandela’s time in Nigeria

Though not documented in his autobiography, Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president, reportedly spent time in Nigeria before his imprisonment on Robben Island.

His presence in the country remains part of historical whispers linking his early activism to interactions with Nigerian leaders.

Thabo Mbeki and Zanele’s FESTAC ‘77 experience

South African leader Thabo Mbeki, who succeeded Mandela, lived in Nigeria with his wife, Zanele Mbeki.

During the grand FESTAC ’77 event, the couple joined in the celebrations as musical legends Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, and Ipitombi mesmerized audiences with their performances.

Ali Bongo Ondimba’s alleged Nigerian roots

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba nearly lost his re-election bid when questions arose about his background.

Speculation persists that he was born Alain Bernard Bongo, an Igbo boy adopted by Gabon’s then-President Albert Bongo during the Nigerian Civil War.

Many Nigerians from Amaraku in Mbano, Imo State, believe he was one of the starving children airlifted to Libreville, unknowingly stepping into a future of political leadership.

General Siad Barre’s final years in Nigeria

Somalia’s long-time ruler General Siad Barre governed from 1965 to 1991 with an iron grip. Following his forced exile, he fled to Kenya but failed in his attempt to return to power.

Seeking refuge, he lived in Nigeria until his passing due to heart failure in 1991.

These leaders, in one way or another, had ties to Nigeria before stepping into the global spotlight. Their experiences in the country shaped perspectives that later influenced their leadership.

