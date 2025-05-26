French President Emmanuel Macron's office downplayed the moment his wife, Brigitte Macron, appeared to shove him in the face upon their arrival in Vietnam, describing it as a playful interaction

Video footage captured the unexpected gesture as Macron stood at the open doorway of the plane, prompting speculation before an Élysée Palace official dismissed the incident as a "moment of closeness”

Macron’s diplomatic visit to Vietnam, the first by a French president in nearly a decade, aimed to bolster France’s influence in its former colony while securing key trade and defense agreements

Brigitte Macron's gesture toward French President Emmanuel Macron sparks discussion in Vietnam

French President Emmanuel Macron's office played down an unexpected moment involving his wife, Brigitte Macron, during their arrival in Vietnam at the start of their Southeast Asia tour on May 25.

France President’s Office Speaks on Video Showing Macron’s Wife Slapping Him Publicly. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Macron shoved in the face during Vietnam visit

In video footage from the scene, Macron was seen standing in the open doorway of his plane when a hand briefly shoved his face.

Although the person behind the push was mostly out of frame, they appeared to be wearing a jacket similar to the one Brigitte Macron donned when the couple exited the aircraft together minutes later.

Macron, maintaining composure, paused momentarily, then turned to face outside the plane, smiling and waving before moving out of view.

At one point, Macron appeared to extend his arm towards his wife, but she did not take it.

See the video of the slap below:

Élysée palace plays down incident

An official from the Élysée Palace dismissed the moment as lighthearted, stating that the couple were "having a laugh" before the formal start of their diplomatic visit.

"It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh," the official said in a statement to Reuters, describing it as a "moment of closeness." The Élysée Palace did not immediately respond to requests for further comments from NBC News.

France President’s Office Speaks on Video Showing Macron’s Wife Slapping Him Publicly. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Macron's diplomatic mission in Vietnam

Macron’s visit to Vietnam marked the first by a French president in nearly a decade, underscoring efforts to strengthen France’s diplomatic influence in its former colony.

The trip coincided with heightened trade tensions, as former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 50% tariffs on European Union goods starting June 1, later delaying the deadline to July 27.

On May 26, France and Vietnam signed a major agreement for 20 Airbus planes, alongside defense and space cooperation deals during Macron’s stop in Hanoi.

Neither Macron, 47, nor Brigitte Macron, 72, publicly addressed the incident during their visit.

France President Macron, others remember Herbert Wigwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that one year after the tragic passing of Herbert Wigwe, prominent figures including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, French President Emmanuel Macron, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo gathered to honor his memory.

Remembered as a builder of institutions, lives, and societies, Wigwe's contributions to banking and national development were widely acknowledged during a memorial service held on Sunday, February 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng