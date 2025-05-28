Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha scored a superb goal during a novelty match in Somalia

Okocha was one of three African football legends who took part in a FIFA-backed 'Peace Tour' aimed at helping restore the country's image

The international stars defeated the local side 8-4 at the national stadium in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening, May 27

Austin Jay Jay Okocha dazzled spectators at the National Stadium in Mogadishu with his trademark skills and flair.

His combination with Cameroonian Football Federation President Samuel Eto’o and Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor brought joy to the faces of Somali fans.

The trio were on an ambassadorial mission, using football as a tool to promote peace in the country.

Barcelona and Inter Milan legend Samuel Eto'o takes on his opponent during a novelty match at the Mogadishu Stadium in Somalia. Photo by: @mometov.

Okocha, Eto’o Adebayor shine in Somalia

Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha scored a goal in an exhibition match which ended 8-4 against a local side at the national stadium in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening, May 27.

In a post on Instagram, the former two-time BBC Player of the Year made a great combo with African legends Samuel Eto’o and Emmanuel Adebayor before converting the goal at close range.

The Bolton legend had another opportunity to increase the goal tally but skilfully failed to convert it, creating an opportunity for the home side to keep hope alive in the friendly.

2008 CAF Player of the Year Emmanuel Adebayor made a couple of fine runs in the game as he tore apart the defense of their opponent.

The game eventually ended in favour of the FIFA-selected team to promote peace.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stands alongside Samuel Eto’o, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, and Emmanuel Adebayor during their visit to Mogadishu. Photo by: @Ehelsan_Saleban.

Reasons behind the novelty match

The novelty match was organised by the Somali government as part of efforts to restore the country’s image.

According to Punch, the Mogadishu National Stadium had been heavily damaged after being used as a base by Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgents from 2008.

Following a successful operation by African Union peacekeepers to drive out the militants, the stadium was renovated and officially reopened in 2020.

Since then, Somalia’s national football team has played most of its home matches in neighbouring countries like Djibouti and Morocco.

The Somali government has reportedly requested FIFA and CAF to re-evaluate the country’s security situation, aiming to host international fixtures ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that followed Austin Jay Jay Okocha’s goal in Somalia against a local side.

Pazo La wrote:

"Na only God no where this man go learn skills, that em head na football sense full am, because if na me dem pass ball give me waiting go de my mind na to fire 🔥 better shot."

Kadugala Nziro said:

"Africa’s greatest double Jay."

Quabyna Terry added:

"Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent!!!!"

