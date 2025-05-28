Civil society groups have called for the investigation and prosecution of activist Omoyele Sowore, accusing him of cyber bullying and digital defamation

The coalition claims Sowore uses his media platform, Sahara Reporters, to carry out personal vendettas, targeting public figures with unverified allegations

They urged regulatory bodies and human rights organizations to take action, stating that Sowore's tactics undermine national unity and responsible journalism

A coalition of civil society organizations under the banner of the Independent Public Service and Accountability Watch has publicly demanded the investigation and prosecution of activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over allegations of cyber bullying, blackmail, and misuse of journalistic freedom.

At a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, May 28, the group, which included several allied organizations, accused Sowore of turning what was once seen as legitimate activism into what they described as “digital terrorism.”

Sahara Reporters no longer legitimate - groups

Spokesperson for the coalition, Adeniran Taiwo, told journalists that Sowore’s online platform had become a vehicle for personal vendettas, misinformation, and targeted attacks rather than factual reporting or patriotic advocacy.

“What began as a voice for the people has devolved into an ego-driven campaign of malice and destruction,” Taiwo said.

“He has weaponized journalism to attack not only the government but individuals whose integrity and service to the nation are globally acknowledged.”

The group cited several high-profile individuals allegedly defamed by Sowore, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and UK-based journalist Lekan Fatodu.

According to Taiwo, Sowore’s online attacks were often devoid of verifiable evidence, but rich in “bile and bravado,” tarnishing reputations in what the coalition called a sustained assault on public decency.

Sowore is a threat to national unity group

The group further claimed that Sowore’s methods amounted to a subtle indoctrination of young Nigerians against the state, warning that his repeated portrayal of Nigeria as hopeless was eroding national pride and trust in leadership.

The coalition argued that his brand of activism was no longer grounded in truth or civic responsibility but in self-promotion and disruption.

In their joint statement, the CSOs called for immediate action from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and relevant media regulatory bodies.

“Freedom of speech should never become a license for calculated sabotage,” the coalition warned. “It’s time for accountability.”

Sowore defiantly reacts to protest

Meanwhile, Sowore, known for his defiant style and sharp criticism of government authorities, reacted on X (formerly Twitter) by reposting link to a video clip of the protest against him with the caption:

“This is better than no protest at all! #RevolutionNow.”

The coalition insists this is not about silencing dissent but about holding those who exploit public platforms for personal vendettas to the same standards of truth and integrity they claim to uphold.

Sowore demands JAMB's registrar resignation

