Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Others To Bag Awards At 100 Most Notable African Leadership Summit

Top economic experts, government officials, entrepreneurs, captains of industry, policymakers and professionals are set to converge in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, for the 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit 2025.

The summit, scheduled to hold from July 4 - 6 at the Marriott Hotel, Kigali, aims to foster discussions on Africa’s economic growth, governance, investment opportunities, and sustainable development, the organisers 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, said.

Among other things, it is aimed at showcasing and celebrating the achievements and contributions of African leaders and businesses to inspire future generations and promote a positive image of Africa globally.

At a press conference in Abuja, the Project Director Africa, for the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe celebrated the selected Africans who made the highly enviable Peace Icon list while noting that the summit promotes cross border initiatives that allow Nations to share best practices in areas like agriculture, education and health

According to the organisers, the summit hopes to drive positive change and economic growth initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and strengthen governance and education across the African continent.

Among those to be honoured include Egyptian ace footballer Mohammed Salah, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, music superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, renowned investor Femi Otedola, DG WTO Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and other notable Africans.

It will also advocate for policy reforms and initiatives that promote good governance, transparency, and accountability in Africa’s public and private sectors.

The platform supports startups, innovators, and small businesses through mentorship and access to markets. Implement community-based projects focused on education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment in collaboration with local and international partners and NGOs. Offer leadership development workshops, executive training programs, and mentorship opportunities to empower emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.

"Today we celebrate trailblazers shaping Africa's future, capturing the attention of leaders across Africa and business Executives.

"There is a pressing need for visionary leadership strategic governance, transparency, and partnerships to drive positive change and unlock the continent's full potential", Amafibe said.

He went further to lament that

Africa is grappling with Global economic challenges and stresses the need for open dialogue and strategic partnership to drive economic transformation;

He highlighted that the event is a dynamic platform to come together and explore significant trends, challenges, and opportunities for collaboration partnership.

Among other confirmed participants are Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo (COZA GLOBAL), music stars Tems and Diamond Platnumz, industrialist Tony Elumelu, Munyakazi Sadate, Chief Executive Officer, Karame Rwanda, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Zainab Nasir-Idris, wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Huriyya Dauda -Lawal, wife of the Zamfara.

Others that made the list are: Nduka Obaigbena (Chairman Arise media group), Mr. Aigboje Imoukhuede (MD Access bank) Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, Dr. Imane Kendili, Chief Executive Officer of Global Health Morocco, and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube. Others include Dr. Nimi Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of NIMPAT Group, Nigerian star footballer Victor Osimhen and host of other African icons.

Discussions at the summit will focus on governance reforms, business capacity development, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and human capital development, all geared toward job creation and youth empowerment across Africa.

