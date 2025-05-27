There was a tension in the Rano Local Government Area of Kano after some angry youths violently attacked a police station where a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and one other individual died.

The Kano State Police Command, in a press release on Monday, May 26, explained that the crisis started on Sunday evening, May 25, when one Abdullahi Musa, a motorcycle mechanic, was arrested for riding dangerously and recklessly. Musa was said to be under the influence of intoxicants when the police arrested him.

According to the police, Musa developed some complications while in the custody of the force and was subsequently rushed to the Rano General Hospital. Unfortunately, the motorcycle mechanic passed away on Monday, May 26, at about 6a.m while receiving treatment at the hospital.

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, further explained that after the news of his death, some angry youths stormed the Rano Police Division and set some parts of the facility ablaze and destroyed several vehicles.

According to Kiyawa, the assailants looted and destroyed sections of the police station. They burnt two vehicles and destroyed ten others while the DPO was severely injured.

However, the police authority did not disclosed the name of the DPO in the statement but explained that he was immediately rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where he reportedly gave up the ghost later in the day.

The police subsequently confirmed the arrest of 27 suspects who were allegedly involved in the attack, adding that the situation has now been brought under control.

Ibrahim Bakori, the state's commissioner of police, has also ordered a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the incident. The police boss also paid a condolence visit to His Highness, Mohammed Isah Umar, the Emir of Rano.

