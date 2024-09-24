Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state police command has confirmed the death of five officers.

The police officers' demise follows a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Karfi village along Zaria-Kano road, Kura local government area (LGA) of Kano state.

Police authorities in Kano have confirmed that five of its men died ina fatal accident

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, Abdullahi Haruna, the spokesperson of the Kano state police command, said the accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, September 24.

The officers met their untimely death as they were returning to Kano from an official assignment.

Legit.ng gathered that the vehicle in which the police officers were travelling had a head-on collision with a trailer.

A sad Haruna said:

“The accident occurred at Karfi, a few kilometres to Kano and five of the officers died as a result of the accident while 11 others sustained injuries."

According to Haruna, 11 other officers who sustained various degrees of injuries were currently receiving medical treatment at the Murtala Mohammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Legit.ng reports that road accidents are Nigeria's third-leading cause of overall deaths, the leading cause of trauma-related deaths and the most common cause of disability.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), 50% of road crashes in Nigeria are due to over-speeding.

Read more Kano state news

Accident claims 25 lives on Kano-Zaria expressway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a devastating traffic crash involving a trailer occurred at Dangwaro Flyover along Kano-Zaria Expressway in Kano state, resulting in the loss of 25 lives and leaving 53 individuals injured.

Investigations suggest that the accident was caused by a loss of control by the trailer's driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng