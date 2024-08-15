The Kano State Police Command arrested two suspects involved in the theft of the Bachirawa Police Station signpost in Ungogo Local Government Area

SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the police spokesperson, announced the arrests on Facebook, crediting local residents for their assistance in apprehending the suspects

In his post, originally in Hausa, Kiyawa highlighted the community's swift action in replacing the stolen signpost and expressed gratitude to the residents of Bachirawa for their support

Kano police arrest signpost thieves Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

His post, originally in Hausa and translated into English, stated,

"The individual who stole the Bachirawa Police Station signpost and the one who received it were collaborating.

"Community members have since replaced the stolen signpost with a new one.“We are grateful to the people of Bachirawa.”

Nigerians react

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to their social media handle to express their opinion.

@IsiomaSaliu said:

"Wetin Musa no go see 4 gate,na for North u go see say someone go steal traffic light, smoke sockaway, smoke gum, steal manhole cover and now wetin to steal don finish Dem do face police to steal sign post. Wen we warn Dem about Almajiri dey say na Islam.soon dey go dey steal sand."

@abn_charles said:

"😱😱 sign post kwa? To do what? Of all things to steal na. Police sign post 😭😭😭. Dem no see the money wey politicians dey steal at least follow them thief small 🚶‍♂️."

@jcagbobu said:

"Arrested for stealing kano police sign post. What about the woman who stole from the treasury of kano's 44 local government accounts. Justice system in this country is a joke."

