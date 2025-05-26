An Upper Shariah Court in Kano has sentenced Shafiu Abubakar to death by hanging after he set a mosque in Kano state on fire during early morning prayers

Gadan confessed to charges of culpable homicide and causing grievous harm, leading to the court's judgement delivered on Monday, May 26

Whilst the court ordered the forfeiture of his motorcycle, Gadan's action led to the death of 23 worshippers on May 15, 2024

An upper Shariah court in Kano state on Monday, May 26, sentenced Shafiu Abubakar to death by hanging for setting ablaze worshippers at a mosque in Gadan Village of Gezawa local government area of state.

11 worshippers died on the spot, 12 died at the hospital

Legit.ng reported that the incident happened when the worshippers were performing early morning prayers on May 15, 2024.

The arsonist reportedly locked the door of the mosque after setting it ablaze, trapping worshippers inside.

About 11 worshippers reportedly died immediately while 12 others lost their lives while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

Why Abubakar was sentenced to death by hanging

As reported by Daily Trust, Abubakar was arraigned in court, on Monday and the presiding judge, Halhatu Huza’i Zakariya, found him guilty on all the four-count charge filed against him.

The charges are culpable homicide, attempt to commit homicide, causing grievous injury and mischief by fire, contrary to the provisions of sections 143,148 and 370 of Shari’a legal code of Kano State 2000.

The court also ordered 100 and another 50 lashes and a fine of 1500 against the convict.

It also ordered the forfeiture of his motorcycle to Kano state government the proceeds of which should be used to repair the damaged mosque.

Abubakar pleaded guilty to deaths of 11 people

Meanwhile, Kano state government had arraigned Abubakar on May 25, 2024, but he pleaded guilty to the initial three-count charge of culpable homicide that led to the deaths of 11 people.

An amended 4-count charge was filed against him on July 4, 2024

The prosecution presented 7 witnesses including Abdulaziz Yahya, the Village head of Gadan, and ASP Abdullahi Sajoh Adamawa, a police officer attached to Gezawa police station.

