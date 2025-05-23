The police in Oyo state have explained that they are waiting for a key witness's testimony to complete a comprehensive report on the killing of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade

The Oyo State Police Command has disclosed that the delay in its completion of the comprehensive report on the killing of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade was due to the absence of testimony from a key witness.

Recall that Kehinde, who was on his way to writing his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam along with his father, was tragically killed by a stray bullet from a police officer around the Gbagi-Alakia area of Egbeda local government in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Oyo police give update on Kehinde Alade

Johnson Adenola, the state's commissioner of police, explained that an interim report on the incident has been prepared, but a comprehensive report will only be finalised after obtaining testimony from the father of the deceased, Odunayo Alade.

Adenola said that the Inspector General of Police has directed the Command to be thorough in its investigation, which is why Alade's testimony is crucial. The police officer involved in the incident has been arrested and is currently in custody, while one of the passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident has also provided useful information to the investigative team.

Police blame Oyo slain WAEC student's father

According to Vanguard, he noted that the incident could have been avoided if Alade had complied with traffic rules. According to records, Alade has been a serial offender, having been arrested for traffic violations just weeks before the incident. However, the police have assured the public that they will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dotun Oyelade, assured that the case would not be overlooked. He emphasised that the state government stands for justice and will ensure that justice is served in this matter. The government has also pledged to support the grieving family and encourage regular training for police officers on gun handling and civil relations.

On his part, Major Adekoya Adesagba, the chairman of the Oyo State Road Management Agency (OYRTMA), expressed concern over the rising incidents of traffic offences and the harassment of his agency's officers. He reported eight cases of assault on OYRTMA officials this year, resulting in injuries, including broken limbs, and requested security backup for their operations.

Slain WAEC candidate's father speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the father of a WAEC candidate who was reportedly shot dead in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has narrated his side of the story.

Kehinde Alade's father explained that his action was based on the fact that he did not want his late son to miss his exam, which was scheduled for 8.30 am.

He denied the accusation that he was driving against traffic, stating that he used the usual shortcut that was not prohibited.

