The EFCC has linked the controversial Abuja estate with 753 duplexes and other apartments to the former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele

This was disclosed in a court document where the anti-graft agency linked the massive property to the embattled former CBN governor

An FCT High Court ordered the forfeiture of the property to the federal government on Monday, December 2

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has linked Godwin Emefiele, the immediate-past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to the massive Abuja property with 753 duplexes and other apartments.

The property, located in the capital city's Cadastral Zone, was forfeited to the federal government on Monday, December 2, following a ruling by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the FCT High Court in Apo.

According to The Punch, the EFCC, in a court document, alleged that Emefiele carried out "monumental fraud" as the CBN governor, acquiring several properties, including the estate, with his cronies. The anti-graft agency also claimed that Emefiele negotiated kickbacks in return for allocating foreign exchange to companies in need. Furthermore, the EFCC stated that Emefiele received kickbacks from contractors awarded contracts by the apex bank.

All to know about forfeited Abuja 753 duplexes

The massive property, originally meant for a mass housing development, was allegedly acquired by Emefiele through three companies, which paid a total of N2.2bn. The EFCC investigation revealed that the companies used for the payment were involved in "criminal manoeuvring of layering proceeds of illegal activities" of Emefiele.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesman, defended the agency's decision not to reveal the property owner's identity, stating that the investigation was still ongoing. Oyewale explained that the proceedings for the forfeiture of the estate were in line with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which allows for civil proceedings against properties rather than individuals.

The court has now permanently forfeited the property to the Federal Government, following the EFCC's request. The EFCC is currently prosecuting Emefiele in three separate cases before different judges.

