A married woman Zaliha Shuaibu allegedly killed her co-wife Maryam Ibrahim’s three-month-old baby boy

The tragic incident occurred at Malari Village in the Soba local government area of Kaduna state on Friday, May 13, 2025

The state Police spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, narrated how the tragic incident happened leading to the death of the infant baby

Malari Village, Kaduna state - A woman identified as Zaliha Shuaibu has been arrested for allegedly killing her co-wife Maryam Ibrahim’s three-month-old baby boy in Kaduna state.

The suspect killed the baby at the home shared by the suspect, her husband, and the victim’s mother in Malari Village, Soba local government area of the state.

The state Police spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, disclosed that the tragic incident occurred on Friday, May 13, 2025.

Hassan explained that Zaliha’s co-wife had left her son alone in her room while she went to the bathroom.

According to the police statement, upon returning from the bathroom, she found the baby with the suspect.

Zaliha handed the child back to her co-wife but the infant was found in an unusual state.

The baby had foam in his mouth and an injury on his neck, which eventually led to his death.

“According to preliminary investigations, the second wife, Maryam Ibrahim, had briefly stepped out to use the restroom, leaving her infant son in her room. “Upon her return, she found her co-wife, Zaliha holding the baby.

“Zaliha handed the child back to Maryam, who immediately noticed foam coming out of the baby’s mouth and an injury on his neck.

“The child was crying, he was immediately rushed to the Village hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead,”

The Kaduna police spokesperson said the suspect confessed that she used acid to carry out the act in collaboration with her husband’s younger brother.

“During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed that she conspired with one Lawal Muhammad, the husband’s junior brother, who is currently at large, that he provided her with the acid used to commit the act,”

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, assured that the suspects involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

CP Muhammad also assured the public that justice would be served in the case.

