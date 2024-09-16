A video has shown two Nigerian women who are wives to a man but who live happily with each other

In the video, the women were spotted riding on a beautiful motorcycle bought for them by their husband

The video attracted more than 640,000 views and thousands of comments from people who admire them

A trending video shows how two women married to a man live with each other.

The women live happily despite the fact that they are sharing the same man.

The women say they are happy with each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@oyeolohun02.

In the video, the two women were spotted on a nice-looking bike which their husband bought for them.

The video shows the woman thought to be the first wife carrying her co-wife.

The video is captioned:

"Nothing sweet like having a beautiful soul as co-wife. Our husband is lucky to marry two gentle souls. We want to do our next video with our car."

In a separate video, the two women with the account name @oyeolohun02 said they are happy to share a man in peace.

The video is captioned:

"Yes, we are co-wives and we are sharing our man with love and happiness. Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you will start having positive results."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of co-wives

@Ariyike Ade said:

"Been a while I see Jagunmolu family post last. Who hear from them biko?"

@aje rotimi said:

"I will congratulate you when you are celebrating 30 years in marriage, dey play."

@Ahlu Aneefah Official said:

"This should be shaki people... weldone Allah will bless your home."

@Tessy said:

"Oife is very simple. We are the ones making it difficult to love, mummy. It's all about understanding."

@Adesina Adelakun425 said:

"Wow! I believe the husband will leave long for marrying these two beautiful wives."

