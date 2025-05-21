Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi said communities close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja should be relocated

The Ebonyi North Senator said the communities behind the Abuja airport are an eyesore to the image of the country

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put Senator Nwebonyi's bill to relocate communities close to Abuja airport to a voice vote at the plenary

FCT, Abuja - Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi presented a bill at the national assembly seeking the relocation of old buildings in the community around the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District said the environs around the airport do not represent a good image for the country.

Senator says communities near Abuja airport should be relocated. Photo credit: Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi

Source: Twitter

Nwebonyi said the vicinity around the Abuja airport should also experience and be part of the total infrastructural transformation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

In the now-viral video, the Deputy Senate Chief Whip said:

“I want the FCT Minister to extend his development of the FCT within the surroundings of Abuja Airport. If you are descending into the airport, the type of infrastructure within the environs does not represent a good image of Nigeria, and I think that the FCT minister should capture that in his next budget to either relocate the habitats or renew the area because the buildings in the community are the mirror of the country.

“As you descend into the Abuja airport, if you consider the view, you will agree with me that it is an eyesore and doesn’t give a good image of the nation. I urge all my colleagues to support this important bill that will transform the country."

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, however, disagreed with the bill seeking the relocation of the habitats of the communities near the Abuja.

Senator Akpabio put the bill to a voice vote during plenary, and the sitting senators turned the bill down.

