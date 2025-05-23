NSA Nuhu Ribadu announced that sit-at-home orders by non-state actors in the southeast are becoming ineffective, signalling progress in security efforts under Tinubu’s administration

Over 13,543 Boko Haram fighters were neutralised, 11,000+ arms recovered, and 124,000+ fighters and families surrendered since Tinubu took office

Security improved nationwide, with reduced attacks in the southeast, a decline in northwest banditry, and the elimination of top warlords, as military operations continue

State House, Abuja - National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu announced on Thursday, May 22, that the sit-at-home orders imposed by non-state actors in the southeast geopolitical zone are “becoming ineffective.”

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national summit, Ribadu highlighted progress made by the Tinubu administration in restoring security across Nigeria.

The government led by Tinubu has announced progress in its campaign against Boko Haram and IPOB in southeastern Nigeria. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu

Tinubu administration inherited five major security crises

Ribadu outlined the key security challenges faced by the administration upon taking office, including Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, armed banditry in the northwest, secessionist agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the southeast, unrest in the Niger Delta, and communal/herder-farmer conflicts in the north-central region.

Over 13,000 Boko Haram fighters neutralised

The NSA reported that security agencies have neutralised over 13,543 Boko Haram fighters in the past two years, The Cable reported.

He further noted that the administration has recovered more than 11,000 arms, while over 124,000 fighters and their families have surrendered since the start of Tinubu’s administration.

Ribadu speaks on improved security situation in the southeast

Ribadu stated,

“In the southeast, a welcome development is that sit-at-home orders are becoming more and more ineffective.”

He noted the capture or neutralisation of key IPOB/ESN figures, the rebuilding of over 50 police stations and posts, and a significant reduction in attacks on security forces.

“Social and economic activities are normalising,” he added.

Insecurity: Successes also reported in northwest and other regions

The Tinubu-led administration has released an update on efforts to tackle Boko Haram and IPOB in the southeastern region. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

In the northwest, Ribadu described the past year as a “watershed” in the fight against banditry, with 11,250 hostages freed and a decline in mass abductions.

He also confirmed that top warlords, including Ali Kachalla and Halilu Sububu, have been eliminated, Vanguard reported.

The NSA assured that despite ongoing challenges, the military operations continue robustly across affected areas, reinforcing the federal government’s commitment to restoring peace nationwide.

Zulum mentions alleged Boko Haram informants in Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Borno state governor Babagana Zulum has alleged that certain Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces act as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 21, during an interview on News Central’s Breakfast Central, Zulum vowed to strengthen intelligence networks and deal with saboteurs “ruthlessly.”

