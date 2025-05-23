Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has got Nigerians talking after he shared an old photo of him wearing his father's iconic cap

The President's son shared the photo of his younger self on his Instagram handle with the captain: Dear younger me, stop letting your fear hold you back

Nigerian youths have reacted to the old photo with many asking if the cap belongs to the Tinubu's family

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shared an old photo of him wearing a cap with his father’s embroidery signature.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s signature cap has been a constant in his political wardrobe since the 1980s.

Nigerians react as Seyi Tinubu shares old photo of him wearing father’s signature cap. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's iconic cap has become a trend among lawmakers in the National Assembly and supporters of President Tinubu across the country.

The old Seyi wore the cap during an event that he didn’t disclose.

The President’s son shared the photo on his Instagram handle on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the caption: "Dear younger me, stop letting your fear hold you back."

Nigerians react as Seyi Tinubu shares old photo

Ezra Aduh

This cap is na family cap?

Dauda Obadiah

Oh! This cap don tei.

Adejoh Ojodomo

Carry go senior man

Fidelwise Atari

The Cap logo started a long time ago

Milky Way

Wow, so the insignia has been there for a long

Hon Abdullahi Saidu Bala

City boy. U lead we follow

Ajaga Oyinlola

ST for life ....Man of the people...An apple doesn't fall from the tree

Yahaya Khalid Kaika

My guy, you're born older than our generation 😂

Capacity king 👑 of boys 🙌

Aminu Wada Aliyu

Please remove that chain ⛓️ from your cap.

Seyi Tinubu shares an old photo with the caption: Dear younger me, stop letting your fear hold you back. Photo credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

Adeyenikan Oluwafemi Emmanuel

No be today you and papa dey use this cap

Ja'a Umar Ginsau

so you too na member of this renew hope abi

Olawunmijamiu Fadairo

I remember this face(Seyi) in 1999 or so at Sunday Adigun.

Lion 🦁 can never give birth to a goat.

Sunday Ibrahim

Nice one looking enjoy your time all president's sons have done the same. Now is yours don't allow any riff-raff to stop you. Just go by the law everything will be in place 4 you from now to the next 8years 👍👍

Seyi Tinubu declares dad Nigeria’s greatest President

Recall that Seyi Tinubu lamented that some antagonists have been relentlessly going after his father and family.

Speaking to a group of youths in Yola, Adamawa state, Seyi described his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history.

Legit.ng reports that the president’s son has been embarking on a tour of northern states since the start of 2025 and he has met with governors and political stakeholders.

Sokoto governor names road after Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state attracted reactions from Nigerians after naming a road after Seyi Tinubu.

PDP chieftain Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar took to social media to share pictures of the road on Saturday, June 8.

Abubakar described the governor as a clown over the move, but some Nigerians reacted differently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng