Lagos State Government clarified that the upcoming Single Use Plastics ban excludes water sachets, PET bottles, and nylon bags thicker than 40 microns

The ban, effective from July 1, 2025, targets styrofoam packs, disposable cups, plastic straws, cutlery, and thin single-use bags

The Plastic Waste Management Fund was launched to support recycling and education, reinforcing Lagos’ commitment to environmental sustainability

Lagos state - The Lagos State Government has clarified that its upcoming ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs) will not apply to water sachets, PET bottles, or nylon carrier bags thicker than 40 microns.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the clarification on Tuesday, May 20, responding to widespread confusion over the scope of the ban.

Lagos Govt Clears Air On Water Sachets, PET Bottles as Move to Ban Plastic June 1 Nears

Source: Twitter

“The decision to ban Single Use Plastics in Lagos was an existential one. We did not arbitrarily wake up to ban styrofoam in 2024," Wahab said.

He confirmed the ban, effective statewide from July 1, 2025, after an 18-month moratorium, covers only:

Styrofoam food packs

Disposable polystyrene cups

Plastic straws

Plastic cutlery

Single use carrier bags and nylons less than 40 microns thick

Water sachets, PET bottles, and thicker nylons exempted

Wahab emphasised that water sachets, PET bottles, and nylon bags thicker than 40 microns are excluded from the ban for now.

“We want to ensure clarity that these products are currently not affected,” he said.

Plastic Waste Management Fund launched to tackle pollution

In a related move, Wahab announced the inauguration of the Plastic Waste Management Fund, a collaboration between government, producers, and Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs).

The fund will be financed by contributions from major plastic producers and importers to support recycling, collection, and public education in Lagos.

Lagos committed to sustainability and environmental leadership

Lagos Govt Clears Air On Water Sachets, PET Bottles as Move to Ban Plastic June 1 Nears

Source: Twitter

Wahab reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing the ban on schedule and driving sustainability efforts.

“Lagos must take the lead in responsible environmental practices,. This ban is just one of several bold steps toward a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Lagos," he said.

Lagos moves to curb high rental charges

The Lagos state Government has announced plans to penalize landlords who impose steep rental fees on tenants.

This initiative supports the federal government’s recent decision to triple ground rent on unoccupied properties and estates, a strategy intended to address the nation’s housing deficit.

In a statement, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, reaffirmed the state’s determination to end exploitative rental practices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng