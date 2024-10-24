A PDP chieftain, David Itopa, has reacted to former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose's statement that "only a miracle can save PDP"

Fayose’s remarks have stirred debate within the party, with some leaders viewing them as harmful to the PDP’s efforts to rebuild after the 2023 elections

Itopa urged the PDP leadership to enforce party discipline and promote reconciliation to ensure sustainable peace within the party

FCT, Abuja—A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the recent statement by former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, who declared that “only a miracle can save PDP.”

The comment has sparked debate within party circles, with some viewing it as an unnecessary attack during a crucial moment for the party.

Fayose's controversial statement

Ayodele Fayose, known for his bold and often controversial views, recently stated that the PDP is facing such dire challenges that it would take nothing short of a miracle to rescue the party.

His remarks have drawn the ire of party leaders, who see them as detrimental to the party’s efforts to rebuild and regain public trust after the 2023 general elections.

Fayose had said:

“And they say when the head is sick, the whole body is affected. So, it would take God’s intervention or a miracle for this party to be brought together again."

PDP chieftain blasts Fayose's "reckless" remarks

In response, David Itopa, convener of the PDP Youth Alliance for Good Governance and also the North Central Coordinator of the youth wing of the former PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, condemned Fayose’s statement, calling it "reckless" and an attempt to deepen the party's internal crises.

His words:

"It is rather unfortunate that a former governor, who was elected under the platform of the PDP and enjoyed the privileges of that office, would tell the world that it’s almost impossible for the PDP to heal."

He suggested that Fayose’s remarks may be motivated by selfish interests, benefiting a few individuals within the party rather than advancing its collective cause.

"Some people are deliberate about plunging the party into continuous crises, probably because of what they stand to gain.

"This is a very selfish and destructive interest, and it certainly does not promote the course of rescuing Nigeria from its current suffering under the APC," Itopa added.

Calls for party's constitutional adherence, reconciliation

Itopa also urged the PDP leadership to take decisive steps to address the party’s ongoing challenges, including enforcing discipline and initiating a genuine reconciliation process among warring factions.

He stated:

"The solution to these crises is for the party leadership to invoke the constitution and discipline all members who have been found wanting.

"There must be a genuine effort to reconcile the different factions within the party."

Itopa called on the party's acting national chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagun, to step aside and allow the North Central region to elect a new chairman to complete the current tenure, which aligns with the PDP constitution.

