Abuja, FCT - A civil society group focused on transparency in Nigeria’s oil sector has issued a two-week ultimatum to the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, to resign over allegations of unauthorised payments totalling N7.7 billion or face mass protests in Abuja.

The Network for Oil Sector Transparency and Reform (NOSTR), in a statement signed by its president, Ambassador Charles Abakpa, described the alleged disbursements as a betrayal of public trust.

Alleged illegal payments to private firm

According to NOSTR, Ogbe authorised payments to a private firm without securing approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), a requirement under Nigeria’s procurement laws. The payments, reportedly initiated by the board’s acting Director of Finance, Fatima Bashir Mohammed, were intended to recover deductions made by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) from the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

“This is a scandal of monumental proportions,” Abakpa said.

“Felix Ogbe must step aside immediately to allow for an independent investigation. We are giving him 14 days.”

NOSTR threatens protests

NOSTR warned that failure to resign within the stipulated time frame would lead to mass mobilisations and street protests in the Federal Capital Territory.

The group accused Ogbe’s leadership of a pattern of misconduct, including contract-splitting to evade procurement thresholds, unauthorised appointments, and questionable foreign training expenditures.

“The attempt to justify this looting under the pretext of consultancy is not only laughable but insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians,” Abakpa said.

NOSTR condemns alleged luxury training abroad

The group also cited a document purportedly showing that the board approved over N580 million for a five-day training in London. The funds reportedly covered estacodes, logistics, and allowances for board members and 15 stakeholders in the financial sector.

“At a time when ordinary Nigerians can’t afford a meal, the NCDMB leadership is jetting off to London. This is wickedness in high places,” Abakpa said.

He further alleged that key appointments within the finance department, including those of the acting Director of Finance and the acting General Manager of Finance and Accounts, were made solely at Ogbe’s discretion without appropriate government clearance.

“This raises red flags about internal accountability within the board and suggests an inner circle built for exploitation, not transparency,” he said.

He further accused Ogbe of orchestrating contract-splitting schemes designed to bypass procurement laws, noting that the total disbursement exceeded the limit allowed by the Ministerial Tenders Board.

“These are not just administrative breaches—they are criminal acts and must be treated as such,” Abakpa added.

NOSTR urges Tinubu to intervene

NOSTR called on President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly, describing the situation as a test of the administration’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“If no action is taken within two weeks, we will hit the streets of Abuja in peaceful protest and remain there until Ogbe is removed and a full investigation is launched,” Abakpa said, referencing the recent suspension of former Humanitarian Affairs Minister Betta Edu as precedent.

“Nigerians are tired of being robbed in daylight. This is not just a demand for resignation—it is a demand for justice,” he added.

The NCDMB is yet to react to the allegations.

