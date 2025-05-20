Saudi authorities have reportedly arrested the wife and mother of Ado Aliero, one of Nigeria’s most notorious bandit leaders, in the holy city of Medina

Their capture, linked to a network of fugitives tied to Nigeria’s Northwest insurgency, adds a startling international dimension to the country’s fight against organized crime

This operation marks a potential breakthrough, as investigations intensify with Nigerian and Saudi agencies working together to dismantle the leadership structure of terror cells destabilising northern Nigeria

Saudi officials reportedly apprehended two women alleged to be the wife and mother of Ado Aliero, one of Nigeria’s most notorious bandit kingpins.

The operation, described as intelligence-led, took place in the holy city of Medina, where the women had been living under assumed identities, Dailytrust reported.

Wife and Mother of Nigerian Bandit Kingpin Allegedly Arrested in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Shams Zuyaid/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The arrest marked a significant international development in Nigeria’s fight against banditry.

Sources familiar with the case disclosed that the duo had been linked to a fugitive network tied to the ongoing insurgency in Nigeria’s Northwest region.

Their capture raised further questions about the transnational connections that have supported violent groups operating in Nigeria.

Ado Aliero’s criminal empire and regional impact

Aliero, known for masterminding mass abductions and violent attacks across Zamfara and neighbouring states, has remained one of Nigeria’s most wanted criminals.

His rise within the bandit underworld has reportedly involved intricate local and cross-border support networks. This arrest has intensified scrutiny on the financial and logistical operations sustaining these groups.

Nigerian and Saudi authorities strengthen cooperation

Nigerian security agencies have confirmed ongoing coordination with their Saudi counterparts as investigations deepen.

While the identities and roles of the arrested women remain unverified, sources suggest they may hold crucial intelligence concerning Aliero’s movements and sources of funding.

Potential breakthrough in counter-banditry efforts

Experts believe this development could be a major breakthrough in dismantling terror cells that have destabilised northern Nigeria.

If verified, the arrest may provide essential insights into the operational framework supporting bandit leaders, potentially aiding in the broader regional crackdown on organised crime.

This evolving situation highlights the growing international dimension of Nigeria’s security challenges and the increasing collaboration between foreign authorities in tackling transnational criminal networks.

Wife and Mother of Nigerian Bandit Kingpin Allegedly Arrested in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Kidnapping has become a major security challenge in Nigeria, with criminal gangs, insurgents, and armed groups engaging in abductions for ransom, political leverage, or terror-related activities.

The crisis has escalated in recent years, affecting civilians, students, and travelers across various regions, particularly in the North. Despite government efforts, mass abductions continue to threaten national stability, prompting calls for stronger security measures and international cooperation.

Notorious terrorist fights back, imposes N22m levy

Legit.ng earlier reported that notorious bandit leader, Bello Kachallah Turji, has slammed a N22 million levy on four villages in Sokoto state over the killing of one of his men in a military operation in the area.

According to the locals, the levy would also compensate for the firearms that were missing during the operation. Villages include Garin Idi, the hometown of the incumbent deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Idris Gobir.

As reported by Daily Trust, the member representing Sabon Birni West Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza Boza, disclosed this. Boza said Turji had shifted his base to the eastern part of Isa local government of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng