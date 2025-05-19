The Kano State Censorship Board has announced an indefinite suspension of all event centres across the state, and officially banned the popular Kauyawa Day celebrations

The move comes amid growing concerns from religious and cultural institutions over the nature of Kauyawa Day celebrations

While some residents support the government’s decision, citing moral and security concerns, others however argue that the ban will hurt businesses and suppress cultural expression

Residents of Kano State have expressed mixed reactions following the indefinite suspension of all event centers and the ban on Kauyawa Day celebrations by the Kano State’s Censorship Board.

The decision, announced on Saturday by the board’s Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, has sparked debate among event organizers, business owners, and cultural enthusiasts.

According to El-Mustapha, the move aligns with an amended law recently passed by the Kano State House of Assembly and signed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Findings by legit.ng reveals that the new regulations empower the board to oversee event centers and DJ activities, with immediate restrictions on Kauyawa Day events, a popular cultural celebration.

Residents divided over controversial ban

Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, an Event Center manager say the ban is a huge blow to their business.

“Some event centers employ hundreds of people, including caterers, decorators, DJs, and security personnel. If these places remain closed indefinitely, many families will suffer because it is a means of survival to many of us.”

“If it is necessary, the government should regulate, not shut us down completely,” he added.

But for Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, a mother whose house is situated closer to an event center, supported the government’s decision.

“I support this decision because some of these events promote indecent behavior among our youth. Loud music, late-night gatherings, and improper dressing have become common.”

“ My house is closer to an event center, and that is why I am telling you this. It is necessary, and as a mother sometimes I feel pain seeing this happening in our cultural society. The government is right to step in and restore order,” she explained.

While others see the ban as a necessary decision to restore order, a youth activist simply identified as Comrade Yusuf Bello, however feels it is an attack on traditions.

“The ban on Kauyawa Day is part of our culture. Banning it outright is unfair. Instead of suspending everything, the government should work with organizers to ensure events comply with community values. This feels like an attack on our traditions."

Meanwhile, the Kano State Censorship Board has stated that the suspension will remain until further notice, with strict enforcement expected.

While urging community leaders and security agencies to assist in ensuring compliance, the board also warn that violators will face penalties under the new law.

Kano Hisbah ban popular viral song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a controversy erupted between the Kano State Hisbah Board and the Kano State Censorship Board over the recent ban on a popular song by renowned Hausa singer, Hamisu Breaker.

The Hisbah Board, responsible for enforcing Islamic moral codes in the state, announced a prohibition on listening to the song, citing concerns over its influence on social media users.

