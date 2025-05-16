Leah Sharibu is 22, but she is marking her birthday in Boko Haram captivity since her abduction in 2018.

Leah was the only girl not released among 110 abducted due to her refusal to renounce Christianity and has spent seven years in captivity

As seen in a video that has gone viral, her mother Rebecca Sharibu, on Thursday, expressed deep sadness over Leah's continued absence

Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu, the Christian schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram in 2018, has marked her daughter’s 22nd birthday, which also signifies her seventh in captivity.

Leah was one of the 110 students taken from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state, on February 19, 2018.

While the majority of the girls were later released, Leah was reportedly denied freedom after she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

In a video message shared on Thursday, May 15, via Open Doors UK’s social media platform, Mrs. Sharibu expressed sorrow over the prolonged separation from her daughter.

She said it had been over seven years since Leah was taken and described the pain of her continued absence as deeply distressing.

As reported by The Punch, she stated that her faith remained strong and said she believed God is still able to bring Leah home.

She urged all who believe in justice and in the power of prayer to remember not only her daughter but others who remain in captivity for their religious beliefs.

Watch the video below as Sharibu’s mother expresses sadness:

Leah Sharibu reportedly gives birth to baby boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Leah, the schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Dapchi, Yobe state, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy for Boko Haram commander.

An anonymous source said the young lady put to bed in the early hours of Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Leah who was 14 years old when she was kidnapped in 2018 has been held hostage by the insurgents for allegedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith when her colleagues were released.

Leah Sharibu reportedly gave birth to her second child

Leah reportedly gave birth to a second child.

A United States-based group, US-Nigeria Law Group citing intelligence received said the young lady was put to bed while in captivity.

Emmanuel Ogebe, the convener of the group revealed that a knowledgeable source noted that Leah had both children in 2020.

Leah Sharibu’s parents react to report about daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Leah Sharibu's parents said recent reports about their daughter, who has been in Boko Haram captivity as confusing and disheartening.

They stated this after reports said Leah had remarried after securing a divorce from her former husband.

According to the report, Leah had given birth to two children for her former husband before her latest marriage to an ISWAP commander in the Lake Chad.

