Leah Sharibu's parents said recent reports about their daughter, who has been in Boko Haram captivity as confusing and disheartening

They stated this after reports said Leah had remarried after securing a divorce from her former husband

According to the report, Leah had given birth to two children for her former husband before her latest marriage to an ISWAP commander in the Lake Chad

Parents of Leah Sharibu have described the recent report that their daughter has “remarried” another terrorist commander, after divorcing the first ‘husband’ forced on her as confusing and disheartening.

The spokesperson for the parents and President of Leah Foundation, Dr Gloria Puldu, made this known in a statement on Thursday, September 28, The Punch reported.

Leah Sharibu's parents said recent report are confusing and disheartening Photo Credit: @Sachinettiyil

It was earlier reported that Leah, after divorcing one Abdulrahman, remarried another Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander in the Lake Chad area named Ali Abdallah.

According to SahareReporters, they asked that if Nigerian security sources have Intelligence on where Leah was married to terrorists, why can’t they secure her release?

“Recent reports on Leah Sharibu, the young girl taken captive by ISWAP terrorists over five years ago, is both confusing and disheartening. It’s confusing because there have been unsubstantiated rumours and scant information regarding the whereabouts of Leah. There were a few reports by those who were released or had escaped claiming that she might have been married off and given birth to two children. No pictures, audio or video has ever surfaced and, If anything, these were assumptions based on her age and condition of captivity.

“Why should we believe, “Local security sources made this revelation in a report”? If they have intelligence on Leah’s whereabouts and any information, then where are the Nigerian armed forces? Why isn’t the government involved in securing her release?

Leah Sharibu reportedly gives birth to baby boy for Boko Haram commander

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Leah, the schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Dapchi, Yobe state, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy.

An anonymous source said the young lady put to bed in the early hours of Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Leah who was 14 years old when she was kidnapped in 2018 has been held hostage by the insurgents for allegedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith when her colleagues were released.

Leah Sharibu reportedly gave birth to her second child

Leah reportedly gave birth to a second child.

A United States-based group, US-Nigeria Law Group citing intelligence received said the young lady was put to bed while in captivity.

Emmanuel Ogebe, the convener of the group revealed that a knowledgeable source noted that Leah had both children in 2020.

