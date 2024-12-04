The UK has amended its list of businesses that are permitted to sponsor foreign workers under the worker and temporary worker immigration streams

This development presents new opportunities for prospective Nigerians and other foreign people seeking employment in the UK

Thousands of businesses from all sectors and industries are now included in the updated list of prospective employees

The list of companies authorized by the UK to sponsor foreign workers under the worker and temporary worker immigration pathways has been updated.

The revised list now comprises thousands of companies from a variety of industries spanning across various sectors such as technology, commerce, education, media, advertising, and engineering among others.

Candidates must have a work offer from a UK company who has been authorized and will sponsor their visa application in order to be eligible.

According to the UK government, foreign workers can only be sponsored by authorized businesses, and in order to be eligible for a skilled worker visa, applicants must fulfill certain conditions.

International athletes, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility, and charitable workers are all covered under the skilled worker visa path.

List of some of the approved companies:

1. McMullan Shellfish

2. (IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited

3. *ABOUTCARE HASTINGS LTD

4. Â£ ESS LTD

5. @ Architect UK Ltd

7. @ Home Accommodation Services Ltd

8. @ Ur Eaz Ltd

9. @@@ FILER LIMITED

10. [AI] INFINITI LIMITED

11. `Brunswick Stores Limited

12. #NAME?

13. 003 Ltd

14. 007 Taxi Limited

15. 0086 Ltd

17. 00Nation Limited

18. 01 ACCOUNTING SERVICES LTD

19. 012 Global Ltd

20. 023 LTD

The full list of approved companies can be found here

