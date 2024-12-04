Full List: UK Releases Names of Companies Eligible to Sponsor Nigerians for Work Visa in 2025
- The UK has amended its list of businesses that are permitted to sponsor foreign workers under the worker and temporary worker immigration streams
- This development presents new opportunities for prospective Nigerians and other foreign people seeking employment in the UK
- Thousands of businesses from all sectors and industries are now included in the updated list of prospective employees
The list of companies authorized by the UK to sponsor foreign workers under the worker and temporary worker immigration pathways has been updated.
The revised list now comprises thousands of companies from a variety of industries spanning across various sectors such as technology, commerce, education, media, advertising, and engineering among others.
Candidates must have a work offer from a UK company who has been authorized and will sponsor their visa application in order to be eligible.
According to the UK government, foreign workers can only be sponsored by authorized businesses, and in order to be eligible for a skilled worker visa, applicants must fulfill certain conditions.
International athletes, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility, and charitable workers are all covered under the skilled worker visa path.
List of some of the approved companies:
1. McMullan Shellfish
2. (IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited
3. *ABOUTCARE HASTINGS LTD
4. Â£ ESS LTD
5. @ Architect UK Ltd
6. @ Home Accommodation Services Ltd
8. @ Ur Eaz Ltd
9. @@@ FILER LIMITED
10. [AI] INFINITI LIMITED
11. `Brunswick Stores Limited
12. #NAME?
13. 003 Ltd
14. 007 Taxi Limited
15. 0086 Ltd
16. 00Nation Limited
18. 01 ACCOUNTING SERVICES LTD
19. 012 Global Ltd
20. 023 LTD
The full list of approved companies can be found here
UK Announces New Proof-of-Fund Requirement
Legit.ng reported that the UK government has raised the proof-of-fund criteria for international students to study.
This implies that pupils who want to attend school in London now have to prove they make £1,483 a month.
The new rules now require international students to show that they have the money to pay for their stay.
