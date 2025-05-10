The EFCC has promised to investigate allegations of financial misconduct against Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, over alleged N528bn embezzlement

The petition was submitted by the APC Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA), demanding action over the delay in probing the former Zamfara Governor

The protesters highlighted the seriousness of the allegations and called for swift action by the EFCC

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed it will investigate allegations of financial misconduct against Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.

This is coming after the agency received a petition from the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA).

Alleged N528bn Fraud: EFCC Moves To Probe Tinubu's Top Minister as Details Emerge

Matawalle accused of embezzling N528bn

The allegations accuse Matawalle of embezzling over N528 billion during his tenure as the Governor of Zamfara State.

The EFCC’s commitment to reopen the investigation comes amid mounting pressure from political groups and civil society organisations.

Speaking during a protest at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, Mohammed Ireji, the convener of APC-YLA, demanded that the corruption case against Matawalle be fully investigated.

Ireji highlighted the significant delays in the probe despite previous petitions submitted by the APC Akida Forum in May and September of 2024.

“We are here today to formally request that the EFCC reopen the investigation into the corruption allegations against Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the State Minister for Defence. We have gathered facts and figures regarding his alleged embezzlement of billions of Naira," Ireji said.

Protest calls for action over alleged misappropriation of funds

The allegations against Matawalle, which were detailed during the protest, include the misappropriation of funds from key national financial bodies.

It is claimed that Matawalle siphoned N290 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), misappropriated N133 billion from the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), and took an unexplained loan of N105 billion during his time in office as Zamfara’s governor.

These figures were presented by Ireji, who stressed that the claims were backed by solid evidence, not mere speculation.

The protesters argued that the EFCC’s efforts to combat corruption should be consistent and impartial, particularly in high-profile cases involving powerful figures.

“The EFCC has done well in investigating and prosecuting several high-profile individuals, including former Minister Betta Edu and former Governors Yahaya Bello and Darius Ishaku. But we are here to urge the commission to show the same resolve in the case of Matawalle," Ireji stated.

EFCC assures of investigation amid concerns of selective justice

The protest highlighted growing concerns about selective justice, with Ireji and other demonstrators questioning the delay in Matawalle’s case.

They raised the issue of political interference and how it could potentially hinder fair investigations.

“If all these former governors and ministers were not above the law and the EFCC, who would shield Matawalle from investigation?” Ireji asked.

Ireji also challenged the commission to act decisively. His comments reflect the ongoing criticism of perceived bias in anti-corruption efforts.

Despite these concerns, the EFCC’s Acting Director of Security, Idowu Adedeji, assured the protesters that the petition had been received and would be submitted for further action.

"We have received your petition, and we will submit it accordingly," he said.

APC-YLA praises EFCC's past successes, urges unbiased investigation

The APC-YLA has acknowledged the EFCC’s past achievements in fighting corruption, praising its resilience and commitment to tackling financial crimes. However, the group urged the commission to demonstrate the same level of determination in investigating Matawalle.

“We have lauded the performance and resilience of the EFCC leadership in its fight against corruption without bias many times. But we need to see the same commitment in this case, where large sums of public money are at stake," Ireji said.

Next steps for the EFCC and the public’s expectations

As the EFCC moves to probe Matawalle, there will be increasing scrutiny from the public and political groups.

Many Nigerians, particularly those supporting the APC-YLA, will be watching closely to see how the EFCC handles this high-profile case and whether any action will be taken against other individuals implicated in financial misconduct.

EFCC vs Yahaya Bello: Court to give verdict July 3, 4

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court, Abuja, on Friday, May 9, 2025, adjourned proceedings in the trial of the former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, till June 26 and 27, and July 3 and 4, 2025.

Per a social media post shared by the EFCC, Justice Nwite adjourned proceedings for ruling on the relief sought by the EFCC's counsel, to re-examine its third witness, Nicholas Ojehomon on the matter of the school fees of Bello’s children in American International School, Abuja.

