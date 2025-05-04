Oseloka Obaze, former SSG of Anambra and ex-Obi campaign director, has resigned from the Labour Party over unresolved national leadership issues

Oseloka Obaze, a prominent figure in Anambra politics and former Secretary to the State Government, has tendered his resignation from the Labour Party (LP), citing a loss of confidence in the party’s national leadership and internal processes.

In a formal letter addressed to the party chairman in his Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Obaze stated that he could no longer align himself with a party that has “repeatedly failed” to uphold democratic values.

Why former Obi's ally resigns from LP

His decision was particularly influenced by what he described as the flawed conduct of the party’s April 5, 2025, governorship primary in Anambra State.

Obaze, a former United Nations diplomat, played a significant role in the 2023 presidential campaign of Peter Obi and was instrumental in shaping the ‘Obidient movement’—a youth-driven push for political transformation through Obi’s candidacy.

His involvement not only lent credibility to the movement but also mobilized wide grassroots support for the LP across Nigeria, especially in the Southeast.

However, in recent months, tensions within the party have mounted over accusations of poor internal management and lack of transparency.

Obaze’s resignation now adds another layer to the crisis engulfing the party in Anambra, a state considered to be a stronghold of the Labour Party since the 2023 general elections.

According to Obaze, the primary election process was marred by irregularities and failed to reflect the will of party members. He lamented that instead of moving forward with lessons learned from the 2023 electoral experience, the LP had “slipped into the same dysfunctional politics it once promised to reform.”

Political observers see Obaze’s exit as a significant blow to the party’s image, especially with governorship elections on the horizon.

His influence in Anambra politics and close association with Peter Obi had positioned him as a moral compass within the party, and his departure is expected to unsettle many supporters.

It remains unclear whether Obaze plans to align with another political party or continue his political engagements independently.

For now, his resignation serves as yet another indication of the growing internal fractures threatening to undo the gains made by the Labour Party in recent years.

