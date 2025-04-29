An accident at Ukpo Junction on Nteje-Awka Road, Anambra, killed eight people and injured six others on Sunday night, April 27

The crash involved a speeding bus overtaking dangerously, colliding head-on with a Mack tanker

The rescue team attended to the injured and transported them to the hospital, while the deceased were taken to the mortuary

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra Sector Command has confirmed that a tragic accident occurred at Ukpo Junction on the Nteje-Awka Road, resulting in eight fatalities.

The crash, which took place on Sunday night, also left six people injured.

Fatal Collision Between Bus and Tanker

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mrs Joyce Alexander, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday, detailing the crash's circumstances.

The collision involved a Mack tanker, which did not have a registration number, and a Toyota Hiace bus, registered as EKP375XM, Daily Trust.

“The accident occurred due to speeding and wrongful overtaking, which led to a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

“The bus was travelling from Abakaliki to Onitsha when the tragedy occurred," Alexander explained.

Victims and Rescue Operations

According to preliminary investigations and eyewitness reports, the bus, travelling at high speed, attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre before colliding with the tanker, which was heading towards Awka on a single carriageway, Tribune reported.

“The crash resulted in eight fatalities — four males and four females. Six others, including two males and four females, sustained injuries,” Alexander said.

The rescue team from Nteje quickly arrived at the scene, attending to the injured victims and transporting them to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jerusalem Mortuary in Nteje after being confirmed by a doctor.

Support for the Injured

In a show of solidarity, Sector Commander Joyce Alexander visited the surviving victims at both Regina Caeli Hospital and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital in Awka.

She assessed their conditions and offered support to the families affected by the devastating accident.

"We are committed to ensuring the well-being of the injured and offering any assistance necessary during this difficult time," Alexander said, reflecting on the tragic incident.

Jigawa: How 105 died in fuel tanker explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya town, Taura local government area of Jigawa state, resulting in the loss of at least 105 lives.

According to Shi'isu Lawan Adam, the Jigawa state police command's public relations officer, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe state.

The tanker exploded, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

