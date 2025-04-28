Nigeria has expressed deep condolences to Iran following the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port that killed 28 people and injured over 800 others

The Nigerian government praised the swift emergency response and reaffirmed solidarity with the Iranian people during this time of national mourning

Iranian authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, believed to have been triggered by a fire spreading to hazardous material containers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Iran following a catastrophic explosion at the Shahid Rajaee Port that claimed dozens of lives and injured hundreds more.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Iran’s largest commercial port near Bandar Abbas, resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people, with over 800 others reportedly injured.

Authorities also confirmed that six individuals remain unaccounted for as search operations continue.

The blast, which was felt as far as 50 kilometers away, has been linked to a fire that spread to hazardous material containers, leading to widespread destruction across the facility and nearby communities.

Nigerian govt condoles with Iran over explosion

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 27, 2025, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement read.

Nigeria also acknowledged the rapid response of Iranian emergency services and urged ongoing support for the victims and affected families.

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry, reiterated Nigeria’s solidarity with Iran during what he described as an immensely difficult period.

"Nigeria stands in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time and shares in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident," Ebienfa stated.

The Shahid Rajaee Port, a vital hub for Iran's maritime trade, saw parts of its infrastructure severely damaged. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with smoke, dust, and debris engulfing the area following the explosion.

Video footage circulating on social media captured the terrifying moments as people fled while fire and secondary explosions tore through the port.

Investigation ordered into cause of incident

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the disaster. Preliminary reports suggest that negligence in the storage of hazardous materials, including rocket fuel compounds, may have contributed to the severity of the blast.

Officials confirmed that despite the scale of the incident, Iran's oil facilities were not affected.

The Nigerian government, in its message, emphasized the importance of international support during such times of crisis. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire nation of Iran," the Ministry concluded.

Emergency recovery efforts continue in the area, while authorities remain on high alert to prevent further incidents as investigations proceed.

