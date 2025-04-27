A massive explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port left 28 people dead and 800 injured, with six individuals still unaccounted for as authorities investigate

The blast, caused by a fire spreading to containers holding hazardous materials, was felt up to 50km away and caused widespread devastation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed deep regret and launched an official investigation into the tragic incident

At least 28 people were killed and 800 others injured in a devastating explosion at Shahid Rajaee, Iran's largest commercial port, near the southern city of Bandar Abbas on April 26.

According to BBC, the blast, which occurred at one of the country's most strategic trade hubs, caused widespread destruction.

Windows and roofs of nearby buildings were shattered, vehicles were destroyed, and the shockwaves from the explosion were reportedly felt up to 50km (31 miles) away. Additionally, six people remain unaccounted for, according to state media reports.

Eyewitness accounts and verified footage

Videos verified by the BBC captured the moment when a growing fire preceded a massive explosion, forcing people to flee while others lay injured on roads amid smoking debris.

A witness who survived the blast described the chaotic aftermath, saying, "The entire warehouse was filled with smoke, dust and ashes. I don't remember if I went under the table or was thrown there by the blast." Aerial footage revealed at least three areas ablaze, with authorities confirming that the fire spread rapidly from one container to another.

Investigation into causes and safety failures

Initial findings suggested that the explosion may have been caused by improper handling of hazardous materials, specifically solid rocket fuel intended for ballistic missiles.

Ambrey Intelligence, a private maritime risk consultancy, reported that the affected containers likely contained sodium perchlorate rocket fuel, with records showing an Iran-flagged vessel had discharged the substance at the port in March 2025.

The National Disaster Management Organisation revealed that prior warnings about safe chemical storage at Shahid Rajaee had been issued but not adequately addressed.

State media also cited witnesses who stated that the explosion occurred when a fire spread to unsealed containers holding flammable materials. Customs officials supported these claims, identifying the source of the fire as a hazmat and chemical materials storage depot.

Impact on operations and government response

The Shahid Rajaee port, located on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, is critical for Iran’s sea-borne trade. Despite the explosion’s proximity to Iran's oil infrastructure, authorities confirmed that it had no connection to oil refineries, fuel tanks, or pipelines. Schools and offices in the surrounding region were ordered to remain closed as emergency efforts continued.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the victims' families and announced an official investigation into the incident.

He dispatched the interior minister to oversee the response and determine accountability for the tragedy.

Coincidence with nuclear negotiations

The explosion coincided with ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated through Oman. Both nations reported progress in talks aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, Iran reiterated its stance on continuing uranium enrichment for civilian purposes, stating it would not abandon its nuclear programme.

