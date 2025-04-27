A car ploughed into a crowd at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, killing nine and injuring several others in a shocking incident

The driver, a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene, though the motive remains unknown

Authorities have launched an investigation, while the community and leaders mourn the tragic loss of lives

Tragedy struck at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, Canada, on April 27, when a car ploughed into a crowd of festivalgoers, leaving nine people dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street during the popular annual Filipino cultural event. Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the crash, which sent debris and victims sprawling across a long stretch of road.

According to Mirror UK, a 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene, but police have not yet determined the motive behind the attack.

Eyewitness accounts and scenes of devastation

Videos shared on social media captured the chaos following the crash, showing at least seven victims lying motionless on the ground amidst strewn debris.

Eyewitnesses described the shocking moment when a black SUV drove into the crowd near food trucks, cutting short an evening of celebration.

One attendee, who had enjoyed earlier festivities, expressed heartbreak, reflecting on the fragility of life after witnessing the tragedy. The festival, known for its food, music, and cultural performances, drew dozens of revellers to the Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood, where the community now mourns the loss.

Investigation and community response

The Vancouver Police Department has launched an investigation, with its Major Crime Section leading the inquiry.

Authorities confirmed the crash occurred at approximately 8:14 p.m. on April 26, and they are appealing to the public for information, urging witnesses to contact 604-717-2500. A no-fly zone has been implemented, and further details about the motive remain under investigation.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Filipino-Canadian community and beyond, drawing condolences from prominent leaders.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim expressed his shock and sadness, offering support to the victims’ families.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also conveyed his devastation, extending condolences to those affected and gratitude to first responders for their swift action. Meanwhile, NHL team Vancouver Canucks joined the outpouring of grief, describing the incident as unimaginably difficult for the community.

