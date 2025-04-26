A coalition of civil society organisations has urged Mele Kyari, former CEO of the NNPCL, to support a judicial inquiry into his tenure

The Arewa Coalition for Accountable Leadership (ACAL) accused Kyari of sponsoring counter-groups to resist scrutiny

ACAL also called on President Tinubu to back the investigation and praised Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi for affirming that no one is above the law

Bauchi state - A coalition of civil society organisations in the northeast, under the Arewa Coalition for Accountable Leadership (ACAL), has called on former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, to support a judicial commission of inquiry into his tenure.

In a statement released on Friday, April 25, by ACAL’s president, Dr.Aminu Mustapha Shuaibu, the group warned that attempts to discredit calls for a probe by sponsoring counter-groups amounted to an open confession of guilt.

Mele Kyari accused of evading scrutiny

Shuaibu criticised Kyari for allegedly rallying shadow groups nationwide to resist scrutiny, describing the moves as a “shameful disservice” to the values of transparency and accountability promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Mele Kyari should be the loudest voice calling for this probe if he truly believes in the integrity he claims. Silence and sponsored distractions only fuel our suspicion," Shuaibu said.

He warned that sponsored narratives aimed at deflecting attention would only deepen public resolve to pursue accountability.

Why oil sector accountability is important - Shuaibu

Shuaibu stressed that the demand for accountability in the oil and gas sector transcends political or regional divides.

"The oil and gas sector remains the lifeblood of Nigeria’s economy. If we cannot hold its managers accountable, then we have surrendered our sovereignty to corruption," he said.

"Every kobo stolen from NNPC is a child pulled out of school, a woman denied maternal care, and a farmer robbed of better roads."

Shuaibu described the call for an inquiry as a “moral necessity” that would impact the future of all Nigerians.

Coalition praises AGF Fagbemi, calls for action

The coalition commended Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for affirming that no one, including Kyari, is above the law.

“The Honourable Attorney General, Mr. Fagbemi, has once again shown himself to be a custodian of public interest,” Shuaibu said, urging the immediate activation of a judicial commission of inquiry.

Tinubu urged to support probe

The coalition also called on President Tinubu to publicly endorse the investigation, warning that further delays could be interpreted as complicity.

"We will not sit by and allow the sweat and sacrifice of the Nigerian people to be trampled upon," Shuaibu said.

"If we must move forward as a nation, there must be consequences for abuse of public trust, no matter how highly placed the individual is."

Mele Kyari: Group submits petition to EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a petition against Kyari was submitted at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja.

A group of lawyers and civil society organizations (CSOs) stormed the EFCC office on Friday, April 25, with the petition.

The petition alleged that Kyari collaborated with certain consultants and contractors to conceal the actual cost of refinery rehabilitation projects and evade taxes due to the federal government.

