Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the visa cancellation of Nigerian students in the United States

Senator Sani said the Nigerian students in the US whose visas were cancelled should return home

Nigerians have joined Senator Sani to react to the development and the call for them to return home to continue their studies

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said Nigerian students in the United States whose visas were cancelled should return home.

Legit.ng recalls that the foreign students were warned to leave the US, with the assurance that they will be fished out by the authorities.

Senator Shehu Sani advises Nigerian students in the US whose visas were cancelled to return home. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, also explained the reason for cancelling the visas of foreign students.

Senator Sani said the affected students should stop hiding and come back to Nigeria to continue their studies.

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Monday, April 21, 2025.

“Nigerian students in the US whose visas were cancelled by the Trump administration should stop hiding and come back home to continue their studies.”

Nigerians react as US orders Nigerian students to leave

@dan_agabi

Can you imagine. Is it not better to be on US prison than to come and school I'm Nigeria where they will use ASUU strike to finish you? Not only that, Fulani jihadists can decide to kidnap you and demand millions in ransom, and if you can't afford, you are gone.

@NasirPlatinum

How can someone studying in US can manage to stay in BUK, ABU, ATBU, NSUKKA and others?

They can't.

@KeyeMukaila

Good advice. Parents should encourage their wards to come home and make themselves more useful.

@robert_nnaemeka

This is insensitivity. Not everything should be joked with, at least not a supposed elderly man like you.

@AdeyemiAdebawo

I would rather beg trump to stay in refugee calm than coming back to hopelessness country.

@yahayaAbduBell1

I believe sir if you take a gentle scroll through your comments section, you will begin to understand how hopeless the situation in Nigeria is, and how mentally depressing it is to be a youth in Nigeria.

@FacultyMark

They better hide there, it's million times better for them over there than here.

@dardashinobi

you say it so easily sir, which institution here will admit them, our university system is not that digital o.

@JonesLee5050

Easy for you to say, as long as your child is not among those affected. Come back home? They left to the USA because they have lost all hope for this country, you asking them to return home to hopelessness & suffering? You've lost touch with the realities of ordinary Nigerians

US announces 4 new visa interview requirements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria announced four major requirements for Nigerians applying for its America visa interviews.

These four announcements were disclosed on the commission's website on Friday, April 11, adding that they will take effect on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, interested applicants are to adhere to the requirements to avoid unwanted consequences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng