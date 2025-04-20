Buba Galadima criticises former President Buhari, calling him "the greatest fraud" in Nigerian history for concealing his true intentions during his time in office

Galadima reflects on his past support for Buhari, expressing disillusionment after realising Buhari’s leadership benefited the bourgeoisie, not the common people

Galadima urges Nigerians to hold the government accountable through elections, stating that elections are the most powerful way to reject or endorse leadership

Buba Galadima, a prominent Nigerian political figure and former National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), has launched a scathing attack on former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as "the greatest fraud that happened to Nigeria."

Galadima, now a key member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), voiced his anger and disillusionment with Buhari’s leadership, expressing regret for his past support of the former president.

Buba Galadima Spits Fire, Calls Ex-Nigerian President 'Greatest Fraud That Happened to Nigeria'

In an interview with The Punch, Galadima shared his views on the current political climate, particularly the continuing relevance of Buhari in Nigerian politics.

He bluntly stated that Buhari had no place in the current political discourse and was not an influential figure in Nigeria’s future.

“Those are useless people; they don’t know their left from right. Of what use is Buhari to anybody now? How can I go to Buhari — to say what? What did he do while in office?" Galadima said.

Galadima: Buhari’s legacy fraudulent and deceptive

Galadima, who was one of the signatories to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and actively campaigned for Buhari’s election in 2015, now believes that Buhari was a “fraud” who concealed his true intentions for years.

“I was number four on the list of the people who signed the form for the creation of APC. But I later discovered that Buhari is the greatest fraud that has happened to Nigeria. He was fake," he recalled.

Galadima’s disillusionment with Buhari, he explained, came after he realised that Buhari's actions were in stark contrast to the ideals he had espoused during his long political career.

He cited Buhari's claimed affinity for the masses—the "talakawas"—but later realised that he was, in fact, supporting the interests of the bourgeoisie, not the common people.

“For years, Buhari preached that he was for the masses—the talakawas—without realising he was actually the saviour of the bourgeois. Isn’t that enough of a fraud?” Galadima asked.

Galadima speaks on Tinubu's govt

When asked about his views on President Bola Tinubu's administration, Galadima chose not to comment directly but urged Nigerians to express their opinions on the government’s performance.

He stressed that citizens should hold politicians accountable during elections, using their vote as a tool to either endorse or reject the current leadership.

“Nigerians should comment on his administration. They should express how they feel about it. If they are okay with what is happening, so be it. The time to deal with him is when you are given the ballot paper,” Galadima stated.

He added that while there are constitutional ways to voice discontent, elections remain the most powerful mechanism for holding elected officials accountable.

